GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks tip-toed higher on Monday, following fresh gains on Wall Street, while the euro wallowed near 28-month lows versus the dollar on nervousness ahead of a vote in the Greek parliament that could result in snap elections. * The dollar began the final week of 2014 on firm footing on Monday, as the euro flirted with two-year lows while investors awaited a key vote in Greece later in the session. * U.S. crude and Brent climbed on renewed geopolitical concerns and possibility of increased demand for oil on new fiscal stimulus packages by China and Japan. * U.S. Treasury prices recovered from a selloff earlier in the week on Friday in very light trading, and the yield curve was the flattest in six-and-a-half years on the prospect of an interest rate hike in the coming months. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,241.78 (up 0.12 pct) * NSE index 8,200.70 (up 0.33 pct) * Rupee 63.5575/5675 per dlr (63.5150/5250) * 10-year bond yield 7.98 pct (7.96 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.29 pct (7.29 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.86 pct (7.88 pct) * Call money 8.00/8.05 pct (7.90/7.95 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Crude bomb blast kills woman in india's high-tech capital * AirAsia shares fall 11 pct after plane goes missing * India's Reliance Industries says to shut Nagothane cracker unit for maintenance * India ethanol price hike expected to boost sugarcane milling sector - U.S. attache KEY DEALS * NA GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Dec. 26 Foreign Banks 28.29 bln Public Sector Banks 112.75 bln Private Sector Banks -62.00 bln Mutual Funds -16.00 bln Others 21.41 bln Primary Dealers -84.43 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 09.38%, 2018 Interest Dec 30 375.20 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.40%, 2018 Interest Dec 30 235.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.59%, 2018 Interest Dec 30 479.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) 8.30% 2042 Interest Dec 31 37350.00 =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 50 bids for 201.28 billion rupees ($3.16 billion) at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * RBI allots 185.06 bln rupees at 14-day term repo auction * RBI allots 400.04 bln rupees at 3-day variable rate repo auction * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 101.96 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.45 trillion rupees. (Complied by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)