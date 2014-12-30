(Corrects date to Dec. 29 from Dec. 30 under FII Investments-equities item) GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares got off to a lacklustre start on Tuesday, as a sharp selloff in commodities and political uncertainty in Greece made investors less willing to take risks in the final trading days of 2014. * The dollar hovered near a 29-month high against the euro on Tuesday after a Greek vote triggered the dissolution of the country's parliament and anxiety about potential trouble ahead for financial markets. * Crude oil prices on tumbled on Monday, with global grades settling down more than $1 a barrel after an early rally fizzled and prices fell to their lowest levels since May 2009. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday on safety buying after the Greek parliament rejected the prime minister's presidential candidate, setting the stage for an election that the left-wing Syriza party, which opposes the EU/IMF bailout, could win. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,395.73 (up 0.57 pct) * NSE index 8,246.30 (up 0.56 pct) * Rupee 63.6725/6850 per dlr (63.5575/5675) * 10-year bond yield 7.93 pct (7.98 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.22 pct (7.29 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.81 pct (7.86 pct) * Call money 8.20/8.25 pct (8.00/8.05 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday his government was ready to change rules and laws to speed up manufacturing under the "Make in India" programme, despite political opposition to reforms. * The Indian central bank on Monday relaxed rules to make it easier for domestic companies to borrow money and invest it overseas. * India's close ties between lenders would leave the banking system especially vulnerable to contagion in case of trouble at a single institution, the central bank warned in a report on Monday. * India passed an emergency executive order on Monday to ease land acquisition rules, a government source said, to kickstart hundreds of billions of dollars in stalled projects. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Dec 29* -$32.06 mln Month-to-date** $181.89 mln Year-to-date** $16.11 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 29 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Dec. 26 -$29.09 mln Month-to-date $1.92 bln Year-to-date $26.36 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 29 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Dec. 29 Foreign Banks 13.58 bln Public Sector Banks -30.57 bln Private Sector Banks 12.16 bln Mutual Funds -1.20 bln Others -2.19 bln Primary Dealers 8.22 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 09.38%, 2018 Interest Dec 30 375.20 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.40%, 2018 Interest Dec 30 235.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.59%, 2018 Interest Dec 30 479.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) 8.30% 2042 Interest Dec 31 37350.00 =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 53 bids for 218.74 billion rupees ($3.44 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 55.46 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI flat to 3.39 trillion rupees. (Complied by Dipika Lalwani)