GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian markets were ending 2014 on a cautionary note on Wednesday as worries about Greece's future in the euro zone served as an excuse to take profits on crowded trades, though Chinese stocks seemed destined for their best year in five. * The dollar was on track to end 2014 with a gain of 12 percent against a basket of major currencies, and anticipated U.S. interest rake hikes may strengthen its appeal in the new year. * Crude futures closed up slightly Tuesday, getting some relief from a weak dollar but not making significant strides as traders prepared for the end of the year. * U.S. Treasury prices gained on Tuesday as stocks were weaker and investors kept a cautious tone due to uncertainty over Greece's future in the euro zone. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,403.54 (up 0.03 pct) * NSE index 8,248.25 (up 0.02 pct) * Rupee 63.39/3950 per dlr (63.6725/6850) * 10-year bond yield 7.87 pct (7.93 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.19 pct (7.22 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.76 pct (7.81 pct) * Call money 8.10/8.15 pct (8.20/8.25 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * India will release federal deficit data for April-November period * India to release external debt data * India is likely to release monthly infrastructure data for November (tentative) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India will not extend tax breaks to automakers beyond Dec. 31, a senior government official told Reuters, as the government looks to shore up its stretched finances before the end of the financial year despite the potential impact on car sales. KEY DEALS * State-owned Indian lender Bank of Baroda aims to price its offering of Basel III-compliant Additional Tier 1 perpetual bonds of up to 15 billion rupees ($235.6 million) at a coupon of around 9.25 percent, say sources aware of the matter. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Dec 30* $43.84 mln Month-to-date** $147.62 mln Year-to-date** $16.07 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 30 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Dec. 29 $2.00 mln Month-to-date $1.92 bln Year-to-date $26.36 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 30 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Dec. 30 Foreign Banks 21.36 bln Public Sector Banks -52.41 bln Private Sector Banks 25.63 bln Mutual Funds -0.86 bln Others -10.43 bln Primary Dealers 16.72 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 09.38%, 2018 Interest Dec 30 375.20 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.40%, 2018 Interest Dec 30 235.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.59%, 2018 Interest Dec 30 479.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) 8.30% 2042 Interest Dec 31 37350.00 =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== ISSUANCES T-Bills 130 bln rupees Bonds auction 140 bln rupees LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 56 bids for 215.29 billion rupees ($3.38 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 91.72 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.43 trillion rupees. (Complied by Dipika Lalwani)