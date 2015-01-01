GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * China and the United States headed the list of 2014 top-performing equity markets among larger economies while crude oil prices closed in the red to cap a massive yearly slump. * The U.S. dollar ended 2014 with a gain of nearly 13 percent against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday, its strongest year since 1997 and, according to most major banks, just a prelude to a further rise next year. * Oil prices fell on Wednesday to a 5-1/2-year low and ended with their second-biggest annual decline ever, down by half since June under pressure from a global glut of crude. * U.S. Treasuries ended the year stronger on Wednesday as they closed out a year that was the best since 2011, confounding investors who had bet that bonds prices would fall as an expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve gets closer. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,499.42 (up 0.35 pct) * NSE index 8,282.70 (up 0.42 pct) * Rupee 63.03/04 per dlr (63.39/3950) * 10-year bond yield 7.86 pct (7.87 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.19 pct (7.19 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.76 pct (7.76 pct) * Call money 8.95/9.00 pct (8.10/8.15 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's fiscal deficit was 5.25 trillion rupees ($83.08 billion) during April-November, or 98.9 percent of the full-year target, government data showed on Wednesday. * India's annual infrastructure output growth accelerated to a five-month high of 6.7 percent in November, driven by higher production of cement and refinery products, government data showed on Wednesday. * India telecom regulator recommends reserve price of 27.2 bln rupees/mhz in 2100 mhz band KEY DEALS * IDFC, India's infrastructure finance company, on Tuesday priced a 10-year bond offering via multiple arrangers. So far, bids totaling 13.85 billion rupees ($219 million) have been received. The sale settles on January 5. * State-run Power Finance Corp has sold a 5 billion 10-year bond to Life Insurance Corp of India at 8.65 percent, sources said. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Dec 31* $76.30 mln Month-to-date** $191.82 mln Year-to-date** $16.12 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 31 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Dec. 30 -$110.52 mln Month-to-date $1.81 bln Year-to-date $26.25 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 31 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Dec. 30 Foreign Banks 18.77 bln Public Sector Banks -2.40 bln Private Sector Banks 3.20 bln Mutual Funds -22.10 bln Others 2.25 bln Primary Dealers 0.29 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== 8.30% 2042 Interest Dec 31 37350.00 =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== ISSUANCES Bonds auction 140 bln rupees LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 51 bids for 180.37 billion rupees ($2.85 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 95.02 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI flat at 3.43 trillion rupees. (Complied by Dipika Lalwani)