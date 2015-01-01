GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* China and the United States headed the list of 2014
top-performing equity markets among larger economies while crude
oil prices closed in the red to cap a massive yearly slump.
* The U.S. dollar ended 2014 with a gain of nearly 13
percent against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday, its
strongest year since 1997 and, according to most major banks,
just a prelude to a further rise next year.
* Oil prices fell on Wednesday to a 5-1/2-year low and ended
with their second-biggest annual decline ever, down by half
since June under pressure from a global glut of crude.
* U.S. Treasuries ended the year stronger on Wednesday as
they closed out a year that was the best since 2011, confounding
investors who had bet that bonds prices would fall as an
expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve gets closer.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 27,499.42 (up 0.35 pct)
* NSE index 8,282.70 (up 0.42 pct)
* Rupee 63.03/04 per dlr (63.39/3950)
* 10-year bond yield 7.86 pct (7.87 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.19 pct (7.19 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.76 pct (7.76 pct)
* Call money 8.95/9.00 pct (8.10/8.15 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India's fiscal deficit was 5.25 trillion
rupees ($83.08 billion) during April-November, or 98.9 percent
of the full-year target, government data showed on Wednesday.
* India's annual infrastructure output growth
accelerated to a five-month high of 6.7 percent in November,
driven by higher production of cement and refinery products,
government data showed on Wednesday.
* India telecom regulator recommends reserve price of 27.2
bln rupees/mhz in 2100 mhz band
KEY DEALS
* IDFC, India's infrastructure finance company, on Tuesday
priced a 10-year bond offering via multiple arrangers. So far,
bids totaling 13.85 billion rupees ($219 million) have been
received. The sale settles on January 5.
* State-run Power Finance Corp has sold a 5 billion 10-year
bond to Life Insurance Corp of India at 8.65 percent, sources
said.
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Dec 31* $76.30 mln
Month-to-date** $191.82 mln
Year-to-date** $16.12 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 31
on NSDL's website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt
Dec. 30 -$110.52 mln
Month-to-date $1.81 bln
Year-to-date $26.25 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 31
on NSDL's website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Dec. 30
Foreign Banks 18.77 bln
Public Sector Banks -2.40 bln
Private Sector Banks 3.20 bln
Mutual Funds -22.10 bln
Others 2.25 bln
Primary Dealers 0.29 bln
INFLOWS
===========================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
===========================================================
8.30% 2042 Interest Dec 31 37350.00
===========================================================
For the monthly inflows see:
===========================================================
ISSUANCES
Bonds auction 140 bln rupees
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted
all 51 bids for 180.37 billion rupees ($2.85 billion) at its
one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into
the banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 95.02 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI flat at 3.43 trillion
rupees.
(Complied by Dipika Lalwani)