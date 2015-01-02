GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * The euro started the new year at 29-month lows in Asia after the head of the European Central Bank fanned expectations it would take bolder steps on stimulus this month, underlining the U.S. dollar's rate advantage. * U.S. crude futures hit $55.11 a barrel before easing to around $54.25 a barrel on the first trading day of 2015 in Asia, supported by a larger-than-expected fall in U.S. crude stocks, though China's lacklustre economic data capped gains. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,507.54 (up 0.03 pct) * NSE index 8,284.00 (up 0.02 pct) * Rupee 63.35/36 per dlr (63.03/04) * 10-year bond yield 7.88 pct (7.86 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.22 pct (7.19 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.78 pct (7.76 pct) * Call money 7.00/7.05 pct (8.95/9.00 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * India Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, along with Prime m Minister Narendra Modi and Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan, to meet bank chiefs on need for reforms * India manufacturing PMI data at 0500 GMT * India weekly foreign reserves data at 1130 GMT OVERNIGHT NEWS * India on Thursday raised factory gate duties on petrol and diesel by 2 rupees ($0.03) a litre to fund infrastructure projects in the current and next fiscal years. * India has scrapped its 65-year-old Planning Commission, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused of stifling growth with Soviet-style bureaucracy, replacing it on Thursday with a body he said would do more to involve the regions. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Jan. 01* $2.87 mln Month-to-date** $87.64 mln Year-to-date** $87.64 mln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan. 01 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Jan. 01* -$10.58 mln Month-to-date -$10.58 mln Year-to-date -$10.58 mln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan. 01 on NSDL's website, Reuters calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Jan. 01 Foreign Banks -0.20 bln Public Sector Banks 24.64 bln Private Sector Banks -4.84 bln Mutual Funds -5.02 bln Others 5.49 bln Primary Dealers -20.06 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== 8.83% FRB 2015 Interest Jan 02 2649.00 12.30% 2016 Interest Jan 02 8074.86 9.11% FRB 2017 Interest Jan 02 1366.50 6.25% 2018 Interest Jan 02 5277.13 5.64% 2019 Interest Jan 02 2820.00 6.35% 2020 Interest Jan 02 19367.50 8.30% 2040 Interest Jan 02 34860.00 SDL 07.93%, 2023 Interest Jan 03 87.23 (2 States) SDL 07.94%, 2023 Interest Jan 03 198.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.95%, 2023 Interest Jan 03 1391.25 (2 States) SDL 07.98%, 2023 Interest Jan 03 877.80 (3 States) SDL 08.02%, 2023 Interest Jan 03 280.70 (CHATTISGARH) 8.07% JUL 2017 Interest Jan 03 20175.00 =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== ISSUANCES Bonds auction 140 bln rupees LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 55 bids for 216.62 billion rupees ($3.42 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 98.17 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.46 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)