GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * The euro hit a nearly nine-year low versus the dollar on Monday as investors bet on quantitative easing by the European Central Bank while Asian shares were subdued as soft manufacturing surveys soured the mood. * The euro fell to a nine-year low against the dollar on Monday as bets mounted on a further decline for the currency, faced with the possibility of more monetary easing by the European Central Bank and its diminishing status as a reserve currency. * Global benchmark Brent crude oil closed down nearly a dollar a barrel Friday after a day of choppy trading despite expectations of new investments in the new year, as strong mid-day rallies in crude fizzled. * U.S. Treasury prices gained on Friday after data showed that growth in the American manufacturing sector slowed more than expected in December and oil touched a post-2009 low. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,887.90 (up 1.38 pct) * NSE index 8,395.45 (up 1.35 pct) * Rupee 63.2850/2950 per dlr (63.35/36) * 10-year bond yield 7.87 pct (7.88 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.23 pct (7.22 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.75 pct (7.78 pct) * Call money 7.10/7.20 pct (7.00/7.05 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * India services PMI data at 0500 GMT OVERNIGHT NEWS * Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Saturday that state-owned banks needed much more autonomy, but he stopped short of giving any details of proposed reforms. * Micromax Informatics, India's second-largest smartphone maker, plans to raise as much as $500 million through a stock market listing in its financial year beginning in April, the Economic Times newspaper reported on Saturday. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Jan. 02* $41.04 mln Month-to-date** $4.35 mln Year-to-date** $4.35 mln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan.2 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Jan. 02* $53.71 mln Month-to-date $43.14 mln Year-to-date $43.14 mln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan. 2 on NSDL's website, Reuters calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Jan. 02 Foreign Banks -30.76 bln Public Sector Banks 20.06 bln Private Sector Banks 25.94 bln Mutual Funds -1.37 bln Others 11.06 bln Primary Dealers -24.93 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 08.38%, 2021 Interest Jan 05 209.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.39%, 2021 Interest Jan 05 849.49 (3 States) SDL 08.42%, 2021 Interest Jan 05 201.70 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Jan 05 222.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Jan 05 578.50 (2 States) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Jan 05 637.07 (2 States) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Jan 05 22.30 (MEGHALAYA) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 06 135000.00 SDL 08.22%, 2020 Interest Jan 06 41.10 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.23%, 2020 Interest Jan 06 82.30 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.30%, 2020 Interest Jan 06 622.50 (2 States) SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Jan 06 1062.05 (2 States) SDL 08.33%, 2020 Interest Jan 06 624.75 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest Jan 06 324.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Jan 06 519.00 (2 States) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Jan 06 779.40 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.69%, 2021 Interest Jan 06 651.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== ISSUANCES T-Bills auction 150 billion rupees LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 20 bids for 89.71 billion rupees ($1.42 billion) at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 66.76 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.50 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)