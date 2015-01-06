GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares tumbled on Tuesday as sliding oil prices and political uncertainty in Greece forced investors out of risk assets and into the safety of government bonds. * The euro wallowed near a nine-year trough early on Tuesday, keeping up a wobbly start to 2015 as the prospect of more policy easing from the European Central Bank grew ever stronger. * Oil edged up on Tuesday, recovering from a five percent plunge in the previous session that saw prices touch fresh 5-1/2 year lows in an oversupplied market. * U.S. Treasuries prices gained on Monday, led by a sharp rise in the 30-year bond, whose yield fell to a 2-1/2-year low on widening anxieties about global growth and Greece possibly quitting the euro zone. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,842.32 (down 0.16 pct) * NSE index 8,378.40 (down 0.20 pct) * Rupee 63.41/42 per dlr (63.2850/2950) * 10-year bond yield 7.89 pct (7.87 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.22 pct (7.23 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.76 pct (7.75 pct) * Call money 8.95/9.00 pct (7.10/7.20 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * India services PMI data at 0500 GMT OVERNIGHT NEWS * India said on Monday it expects to raise 648.40 billion rupees ($10 billion) from a new auction of mobile phone airwaves, intended to help carriers expand their services in a fast-growing market and the government to bolster its strained finances. * India passed an executive order on Monday to allow the auction of minerals such as iron and bauxite, a government official said, as it does for coal, to help arrest a fall in output and cut imports. * Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday named right-leaning economist Arvind Panagariya to run his new Policy Commission, hammering a final nail into the coffin of socialist planning that defined the first 67 years of independent India. * India's capital markets regulator on Monday recommended restrictions on accessing equity and debt markets for so-called "wilful defaulters", as it steps up efforts to tackle the bad loans that are hampering state-run banks. KEY DEALS * British health insurance provider Bupa plans to raise its stake to 49 percent in an Indian joint venture with Max India Ltd, the companies said, in the first instance of a foreign company raising its holding in an Indian insurance venture after a rule change. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Jan. 05* $76.85 mln Month-to-date** $133.59 mln Year-to-date** $133.59 mln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan.5 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Jan. 05* $221.70 mln Month-to-date $264.83 mln Year-to-date $264.83 mln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan. 5 on NSDL's website, Reuters calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Jan. 05 Foreign Banks 33.81 bln Public Sector Banks 9.24 bln Private Sector Banks -26.61 bln Mutual Funds 3.75 bln Others -7.67 bln Primary Dealers -12.51 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 06 135000.00 SDL 08.22%, 2020 Interest Jan 06 41.10 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.23%, 2020 Interest Jan 06 82.30 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.30%, 2020 Interest Jan 06 622.50 (2 States) SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Jan 06 1062.05 (2 States) SDL 08.33%, 2020 Interest Jan 06 624.75 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest Jan 06 324.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Jan 06 519.00 (2 States) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Jan 06 779.40 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.69%, 2021 Interest Jan 06 651.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 05.80%, 2019 Interest Jan 07 290.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 06.00%, 2019 Interest Jan 07 270.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 06.05%, 2019 Interest Jan 07 567.19 (GUJARAT) SDL 06.10%, 2019 Interest Jan 07 587.77 (4 States) SDL 08.12%, 2020 Interest Jan 07 81.20 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.15%, 2020 Interest Jan 07 509.38 (2 States) SDL 08.16%, 2020 Interest Jan 07 382.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.17%, 2020 Interest Jan 07 408.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.19%, 2020 Interest Jan 07 409.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.26%, 2020 Interest Jan 07 206.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== ISSUANCES T-Bills auction 150 billion rupees Bonds auction 140 billion rupees LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 15 bids for 39.43 billion rupees ($622.02 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 35.48 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.4 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)