(Corrects to add dropped timings for money supply data release) GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * The euro hit a nine-year trough on Wednesday as collapsing oil prices and worries about the world economy drove skittish investors into the arms of safe-haven sovereign debt. * The euro slid to a nine-year low against the dollar early on Wednesday as investors braced for inflation data that should give doves at the European Central Bank a clear mandate for bold policy stimulus. * Oil prices remained near five-and-a-half year lows in early Asian trading on Wednesday after prices saw yet more heavy falls in the previous session, and analysts said a supply glut meant that more falls were likely before a rebound. * Long-dated U.S. Treasury prices jumped on Tuesday, pushing 30-year yields near record lows, as worries about tumbling oil prices and weak global growth pushed investors toward safer government debt. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,987.46 (down 3.07 pct) * NSE index 8,127.35 (down 3.00 pct) * Rupee 63.57/58 per dlr (63.41/42) * 10-year bond yield 7.90 pct (7.89 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.20 pct (7.22 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.76 pct (7.76 pct) * Call money 7.45/7.55 pct (8.95/9.00 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * India money supply data at 1130 GMT OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's finance ministry has written to public lenders and other financial institutions, assuring them of full freedom in matters related to commercial decisions, transfers and postings. * Jaguar Land Rover said on Tuesday it was awaiting word on the fate of 1,200 luxury vehicles aboard a 51,000-tonne car transporter ship that has run aground in the English Channel. KEY DEALS * State-owned Indian lender IDBI Bank has scrapped its proposed offering of 10-year senior bonds of up to 30 billion rupees ($473 million). FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Jan. 06* -$247.05 mln Month-to-date** $210.88 mln Year-to-date** $210.88 mln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan.6 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Jan. 06* $229.00 mln Month-to-date $493.84 mln Year-to-date $493.84 mln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan. 6 on NSDL's website, Reuters calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Jan. 06 Foreign Banks 0.49 bln Public Sector Banks 11.30 bln Private Sector Banks -15.95 bln Mutual Funds 8.70 bln Others -3.69 bln Primary Dealers -0.85 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 05.80%, 2019 Interest Jan 07 290.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 06.00%, 2019 Interest Jan 07 270.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 06.05%, 2019 Interest Jan 07 567.19 (GUJARAT) SDL 06.10%, 2019 Interest Jan 07 587.77 (4 States) SDL 08.12%, 2020 Interest Jan 07 81.20 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.15%, 2020 Interest Jan 07 509.38 (2 States) SDL 08.16%, 2020 Interest Jan 07 382.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.17%, 2020 Interest Jan 07 408.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.19%, 2020 Interest Jan 07 409.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.26%, 2020 Interest Jan 07 206.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== ISSUANCES T-Bills auction 150 billion rupees Bonds auction 140 billion rupees LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 43 bids for 163.36 billion rupees ($2.58 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 85.18 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.46 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)