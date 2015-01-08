GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks gained on Thursday after upbeat U.S. employment data tempered investor risk aversion that had pummelled global equities this week, while the euro held near a nine-year low. * The euro wobbled near a nine-year low on Thursday as investors wagered the European Central Bank would have to take bolder stimulus steps to combat growing deflationary pressures in the zone. * Oil closed up on Wednesday for the first time in five days as traders took stock of the market's rout after crude prices lost nearly 10 percent over two days and benchmark Brent fell to below $50 a barrel. * U.S. Treasury debt prices recovered from sharp losses on Wednesday to end nearly flat, as investors remain concerned about possibly faltering global growth. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,908.82 (down 0.29 pct) * NSE index 8,102.10 (down 0.31 pct) * Rupee 63.17/18 per dlr (63.57/58) * 10-year bond yield 7.86 pct (7.90 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.09 pct (7.20 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.70 pct (7.76 pct) * Call money 8.00/8.10 pct (7.45/7.55 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Coal India Ltd unions, protesting against a move to open up the industry to private firms, called off a five-day strike on its second day on Wednesday after a meeting with the coal and power minister, staving off a looming power crisis. * India is not planning to impose any further curbs on gold imports as the current account deficit is under control, Trade Secretary Rajeev Kher said on Wednesday. KEY DEALS * India's Suzlon Energy Ltd said a media report on Wednesday that the wind turbine maker was in talks with potential buyers for an about $2.5 billion sale of its German unit was "baseless and false." FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Jan. 07* -$169.89 mln Month-to-date** -$31.16 mln Year-to-date** -$31.16 mln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan.7 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Jan. 07* $146.11 mln Month-to-date $639.95 mln Year-to-date $639.95 mln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan.7 on NSDL's website, Reuters calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Jan. 07 Foreign Banks 75.34 bln Public Sector Banks -67.17 bln Private Sector Banks -0.57 bln Mutual Funds -17.25 bln Others -13.89 bln Primary Dealers 23.54 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 07.93%, 2019 Interest Jan 08 396.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.96%, 2019 Interest Jan 08 796.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.97%, 2019 Interest Jan 08 398.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.03%, 2018 Interest Jan 08 120.45 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.06%, 2018 Interest Jan 08 241.80 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.07%, 2018 Interest Jan 08 847.35 (2 States) SDL 08.08%, 2018 Interest Jan 08 808.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.12%, 2018 Interest Jan 08 338.32 (KERALA) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 08 115000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 08 30000.00 SDL 08.63%, 2023 Interest Jan 09 900.76 (3 States) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Jan 09 527.04 (3 States) SDL 08.65%, 2023 Interest Jan 09 432.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Jan 09 216.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.68%, 2023 Interest Jan 09 564.20 (BIHAR) SDL 08.81%, 2018 Interest Jan 09 220.25 (HARYANA) SDL 08.85%, 2019 Interest Jan 09 221.25 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.95%, 2024 Interest Jan 09 44.75 (GOA) SDL 08.96%, 2024 Interest Jan 09 1321.60 (3 States) SDL 08.99%, 2024 Interest Jan 09 539.40 (MADHYA PRADESH) 7.99% 2017 Interest Jan 09 28364.50 8.33% 2026 Interest Jan 09 37485.00 =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== ISSUANCES Bonds auction 140 billion rupees LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 35 bids for 100.01 billion rupees ($1.58 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 58.67 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.43 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)