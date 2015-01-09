GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks gained on Friday on upbeat expectations for the closely-watched U.S. jobs data while the euro continued to probe fresh nine-year lows against the dollar. * The euro wallowed near a nine-year low on Friday on growing expectations the European Central Bank will embark on quantitative easing, while the dollar held firm before U.S. jobs data that could cement the case for a rate hike by the Federal Reserve. * Oil prices were heading for a seventh weekly loss on Friday, with key producers showing no signs of cutting output in the face of a global supply glut. * U.S. Treasury debt prices fell back on Thursday as Wall Street rallied and oil prices steadied, on growing confidence European policymakers will launch a bond-buying program to combat slowing economic growth. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,274.71 (up 1.36 pct) * NSE index 8,234.60 (up 1.64 pct) * Rupee 62.67/68 per dlr (63.17/18) * 10-year bond yield 7.86 pct (7.86 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.06 pct (7.09 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.68 pct (7.70 pct) * Call money 8.00/8.10 pct (8.00/8.10 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH *India finance minister, central bank governor at a convocation ceremony at 0700 GMT * Arvind Panagariya, the vice-chairman of India's Policy Commission, to attend an investment conference at 0330 GMT * Earnings: Infosys Q3 results * India foreign reserves and bank lending data at 1130 GMT OVERNIGHT NEWS * India will stick to its plans to open up the coal industry to private firms and sell a stake in state-run Coal India Ltd , despite the resistance by mine workers, the country's coal and power minister said on Thursday. * Anglo-South African financial services firm Old Mutual will discuss with partner Kotak Mahindra upping its stake in their Indian joint insurance venture following a rule change, Old Mutual's chief executive said on Wednesday. * Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA and its Indian partners have found more light crude oil in the Sergipe Basin off Brazil's Northeast coast, according to a securities filing on Thursday. * A weak recovery from India's longest growth slowdown in decades is pushing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's advisers to consider loosening fiscal deficit targets, risking the ire of investors, ratings agencies and the central bank. KEY DEALS * Tata Value Homes, a subsidiary of Tata Housing Development Company, is planning an up to 5 billion rupees ($79.8 million) of bond offering soon. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Jan. 08* -$74.48 mln Month-to-date** -$202.13 mln Year-to-date** -$202.13 mln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan.8 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Jan. 08* -$156.69 mln Month-to-date $483.26 mln Year-to-date $483.26 mln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan.8 on NSDL's website, Reuters calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Jan. 08 Foreign Banks 12.43 bln Public Sector Banks -9.96 bln Private Sector Banks 22.13 bln Mutual Funds -1.10 bln Others -5.48 bln Primary Dealers -18.03 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 08.63%, 2023 Interest Jan 09 900.76 (3 States) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Jan 09 527.04 (3 States) SDL 08.65%, 2023 Interest Jan 09 432.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Jan 09 216.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.68%, 2023 Interest Jan 09 564.20 (BIHAR) SDL 08.81%, 2018 Interest Jan 09 220.25 (HARYANA) SDL 08.85%, 2019 Interest Jan 09 221.25 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.95%, 2024 Interest Jan 09 44.75 (GOA) SDL 08.96%, 2024 Interest Jan 09 1321.60 (3 States) SDL 08.99%, 2024 Interest Jan 09 539.40 (MADHYA PRADESH) 7.99% 2017 Interest Jan 09 28364.50 8.33% 2026 Interest Jan 09 37485.00 =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== ISSUANCES Bonds auction 140 billion rupees LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 44 bids for 128.55 billion rupees ($2.04 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 63.67 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.40 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)