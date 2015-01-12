GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * The U.S. dollar took a dip on Monday as Asian investors caught up with a benign payrolls report and the subsequent slide in Treasury yields, though turnover was light with Tokyo on holiday. * The dollar nursed losses early on Monday, having suffered a setback after an unexpected fall in U.S. wages tainted what was otherwise a robust report on the labour market. * Global oil prices extended their slide on Monday weighed by weakening demand in Europe and Asia, while refineries in Philadelphia and Ohio were hit hard by fires over the weekend, curtailing demand for crude in the U.S. * U.S. Treasury debt prices climbed on Friday, with investors focusing on a surprising drop in U.S. average hourly wages and slumping oil prices that aggravated worries the global economy is sputtering. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,458.38 (up 0.67 pct) * NSE index 8,284.50 (up 0.61 pct) * Rupee 62.3250/3350 per dlr (62.67/68) * 10-year bond yield 7.84 pct (7.86 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.05 pct (7.06 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.67 pct (7.68 pct) * Call money 8.00/8.05 pct (8.00/8.10 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * India will release consumer price inflation data for December at 1200 GMT * India will release industrial production data for November at 1200 GMT * India is expected to release trade data for December (tentative) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Held back by weak demand at home and abroad, Indian industrial output probably made a tepid recovery late last year, underscoring the challenges faced in 2015 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he seeks to woo global investors this week. * Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised on Sunday to pursue predictable policies and ensure stable taxes, in a speech that sought to address concerns for foreign investors in Asia's third-largest economy. * Solar power firm SunEdison and Indian conglomerate Adani Enterprises plan to invest up to $4 billion in what would be one of India's largest solar panel makers, a boost for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he hosts an investment summit. * India's state-owned banks need to revamp the process by which they determine employees' performance for better utilisation of talent, a deputy governor of the central bank said on Saturday. KEY DEALS * China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and its unit Alipay are in advanced talks to buy a stake for about $550 million in India's One97 Communications, which owns an online payment platform, sources directly involved in the transaction said. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 62.63 62.65 62.38 62.40-43 NA FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Jan. 09* -$47.81 mln Month-to-date** -$263.98 mln Year-to-date** -$263.98 mln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan.9 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Jan. 09* $72.04 mln Month-to-date $555.29 mln Year-to-date $555.29 mln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan.9 on NSDL's website, Reuters calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Jan. 09 Foreign Banks +7.55 bln Public Sector Banks -28.94 bln Private Sector Banks 22.58 bln Mutual Funds 9.89 bln Others -1.31 bln Primary Dealers -9.77 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 08.57%, 2022 Interest Jan 12 149.98 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.58%, 2022 Interest Jan 12 21.45 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.62%, 2022 Interest Jan 12 43.10 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.69%, 2022 Interest Jan 12 543.13 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.72%, 2022 Interest Jan 12 2180.00 (3 States) SDL 08.74%, 2022 Interest Jan 12 269.63 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.75%, 2022 Interest Jan 12 787.50 (2 States) SDL 09.81%, 2018 Interest Jan 12 245.25 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.02%, 2015 Redemption Jan 13 32588.41 (20 States) 6.90% 2019 Interest Jan 13 15525.00 =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== ISSUANCES T-Bills auction 140 billion rupees LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 45 bids for 169.86 billion rupees ($2.73 billion) at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 85.17 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.49 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)