GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks were mostly firmer after benign Chinese economic data helped offset risk aversion generated by a continuing slide in crude oil prices, while the dollar fell to a one-month low against the safe-haven yen. * The dollar got off on the backfoot against the yen on Tuesday, as Treasury yields fell on increased demand for safe-haven assets amid plunging oil prices and weaker stock markets. * Oil fell 5 percent to its lowest in nearly six years on Monday, extending the second-deepest rout on record, after Goldman Sachs warned that prices would fall further and Gulf oil producers showed no sign of cutting output. * U.S. Treasuries yields fell on Monday as a sell-off in Wall Street stocks and strong demand at a three-year Treasury note auction fed buying for U.S. government debt, driving 30-year yields to near-record lows. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,585.27 (up 0.46 pct) * NSE index 8,323.00 (up 0.46 pct) * Rupee 62.16/17 per dlr (62.3250/3350) * 10-year bond yield 7.81 pct (7.84 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.98 pct (7.05 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.65 pct (7.67 pct) * Call money 8.20/8.25 pct (8.00/8.05 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * Vibrant Gujarat Summit continues * Earnings: IndusInd Bank and DCB Bank OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's economic outlook got a boost on Monday after data showed industrial output made an impressive recovery and retail prices rose at a slower-than-expected pace, lending credence to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sales pitch to global investors. * India must tackle its crumbling infrastructure, stifling red tape and lay out clear policies if it is to attract the billions of dollars of outside investment it sorely needs, foreign bosses said on the fringes of a high-profile summit. KEY DEALS * India's Kotak Mahindra Bank to raise 5 billion rupees ($80.56 million) via 7-year infrastructure bonds-Dealers * Global mining company Rio Tinto plans to invest $500 million in a diamond project in India's Madhya Pradesh state, its Chief Executive Officer Sam Walsh said on Monday. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 62.58 62.51 62.40 62.40-42 NA FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Jan. 12* $39.41 mln Month-to-date** $306.69 mln Year-to-date** $306.69 mln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan.12 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Jan. 12* $371.30 mln Month-to-date $926.59 mln Year-to-date $926.59 mln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan.12 on NSDL's website, Reuters calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Jan. 12 Foreign Banks 20.37 bln Public Sector Banks -15.14 bln Private Sector Banks -7.58 bln Mutual Funds 6.22 bln Others -11.36 bln Primary Dealers 7.49 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 07.02%, 2015 Redemption Jan 13 32588.41 (20 States) 6.90% 2019 Interest Jan 13 15525.00 SDL 06.65%, 2019 Interest Jan 14 332.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 06.70%, 2019 Interest Jan 14 502.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 06.73%, 2019 Interest Jan 14 1108.69 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.62%, 2016 Interest Jan 14 96.98 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.65%, 2016 Interest Jan 14 403.66 (5 States) SDL 08.66%, 2016 Interest Jan 14 129.90 (MADHYA PRADESH) =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== ISSUANCES T-Bills auction 140 billion rupees LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 44 bids for 143.08 billion rupees ($2.30 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 60.15 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.37 trillion rupees. ($1 = 62.0650 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)