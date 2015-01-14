GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Concerns about the global economy battered commodities and kept Asian equities subdued on Wednesday, while the euro was pinned near nine-year lows as investors bet the European Central Bank was just a week away from launching a new stimulus campaign. * The dollar neared one-month lows against the yen early on Wednesday as U.S. yields continued to shrink, but it scaled a nine-year peak on the euro as bolder stimulus from the European Central Bank seemed imminent. * Oil prices slid in early Asian trade on Wednesday after touching their lowest in nearly six years the previous session, with analysts predicting further falls as oversupply plagues the market. * The U.S. bond market was little changed on Tuesday with benchmark yields treading near their lowest in more than 1-1/2 years as a rally on Wall Street lost steam, supporting demand for low-risk government debt. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,425.73 (down 0.58 pct) * NSE index 8,299.40 (down 0.28 pct) * Rupee 62.14/15 per dlr (62.16/17) * 10-year bond yield 7.77 pct (7.81 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.95 pct (6.98 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.61 pct (7.65 pct) * Call money 8.05/8.10 pct (8.20/8.25 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * India will release inflation data based on wholesale prices around 0630 GMT * Earnings: Yes Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, LIC Housing Finance, Network18 Media & Investments, NIIT Technologies, TV18 Broadcast OVERNIGHT NEWS * Indian bond yields may not spike if the government opts to increase spending when it unveils its annual budget in late February, so long as the deficit target is widened to no more than around 4 percent and fiscal consolidation steps are taken. * India needs to aim for a non-inflationary economic recovery, the country's junior finance minister said on Tuesday. * The World Bank on Tuesday lowered its global growth forecast for 2015 and next year due to disappointing economic prospects in the euro zone, Japan and some major emerging economies that offset the benefit of lower oil prices. * An Indian court has barred Indian generic drugmaker Cipla Ltd from making or selling a cheaper copy of Novartis AG's respiratory drug Onbrez domestically, citing infringement of patents held by the Swiss company. KEY DEALS * Staffing firms Ikya Human Capital Solutions and TeamLease Services are looking to raise as much as $350 million in two separate listings, sources involved in both transactions told Reuters. * Indian restaurant search services provider Zomato acquired U.S.-based rival Urbanspoon for about $50 million in one of the biggest overseas deals by an Indian startup and a company executive said it was in talks to raise about $100 million in fresh funding. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 62.40 62.44 62.29 62.32-34 NA FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Jan. 13* $37.83 mln Month-to-date** -$264.90 mln Year-to-date** -$264.90 mln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan.13 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Jan. 13* $524.94 mln Month-to-date $1.45 bln Year-to-date $1.45 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan.13 on NSDL's website, Reuters calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Jan. 13 Foreign Banks 28.48 bln Public Sector Banks -42.62 bln Private Sector Banks 7.03 bln Mutual Funds 9.60 bln Others -7.05 bln Primary Dealers 4.56 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 06.65%, 2019 Interest Jan 14 332.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 06.70%, 2019 Interest Jan 14 502.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 06.73%, 2019 Interest Jan 14 1108.69 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.62%, 2016 Interest Jan 14 96.98 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.65%, 2016 Interest Jan 14 403.66 (5 States) SDL 08.66%, 2016 Interest Jan 14 129.90 (MADHYA PRADESH) 8.07% 2017 Interest Jan 15 27841.50 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 15 106605.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 15 28090.00 =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== ISSUANCES T-Bills auction 140 billion rupees Bonds auction 140 billion rupees LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 55 bids for 206.38 billion rupees ($3.32 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity in the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 91.10 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.35 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)