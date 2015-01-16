GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares stepped back on Friday and major currencies mostly stuck to late U.S. levels as investors caught their breath, after Switzerland's unexpected move to abandon its currency cap jolted markets already roiled by plunging commodities prices. * The euro hovered above an 11-year trough early on Friday as investors wagered the Swiss move to abandon its currency cap meant it was almost certain the European Central Bank would launch large-scale bond buying next week. * Oil prices edged up in early Asian trading on Friday benefiting from positive technical price momentum, but analysts said it was too early for a trend reversal of steep recent price falls as structural oversupply remains in place. * U.S. 30-year Treasuries yield fell on Thursday to record lows for a second day after a surprise interest rate cut and dumping of a currency cap by the Swiss central bank stoked demand for higher-yielding U.S. government debt. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,075.55 (up 2.66 pct) * NSE index 8,494.15 (up 2.62 pct) * Rupee 62.0550/0650 per dlr (62.18/19) * 10-year bond yield 7.69 pct (7.77 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.90 pct (6.95 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.53 pct (7.63 pct) * Call money 7.70/7.75 pct (7.50/7.60 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida visits India * PM Narendra Modi at Global Business Summit, organised by The Economic Times newspaper * India weekly foreign reserves data at 1130 GMT * Earnings: Reliance Industries, Wipro, Axis Bank, Dewan Housing Finance OVERNIGHT NEWS * In cutting interest rates and giving a boost to the government's efforts to revive growth, India's central bank governor Raghuram Rajan displayed the pragmatism and flexibility familiar to those who work with him. * India's trade deficit shrank to a 10-month low in December as global oil prices tumbled and demand for gold fell, auguring well for Indian current account balance and the rupee. * Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd, India's biggest software services exporter, posted a 5.1 percent rise in quarterly net profit, and said it expected strong outsourcing deals momentum to boost growth in the quarters ahead. * Royal Dutch Shell Plc will take a 26 percent stake in the planned Kakinada liquefied natural gas terminal on the east coast, an official at partner Indian gas firm GAIL said, slightly higher than previously proposed. KEY DEALS * A co-founder of Indian airline SpiceJet has agreed to buy a majority stake from its billionaire owner, pushing ahead with a long-awaited bid to revive the low-cost carrier that has been struggling for months to pay its bills. * Indian Railway Finance Corp is planning a rupee-denominated bond offering next week, sources familiar with the situation said. The bond sale is likely to have a 2-year tenor with a put option after 14 months, sources said. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 61.82 62.40 61.73 62.20-25 NA FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Jan. 15* $280.09 mln Month-to-date** -$227.71 mln Year-to-date** -$227.71 mln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan.15 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Jan. 15* $477.12 mln Month-to-date $1.98 bln Year-to-date $1.98 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan.15 on NSDL's website, Reuters calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Jan. 15 Foreign Banks 27.75 bln Public Sector Banks -8.16 bln Private Sector Banks -4.94 bln Mutual Funds 2.71 bln Others 2.89 bln Primary Dealers -20.26 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 09.23%, 2024 Interest Jan 16 276.90 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.24%, 2024 Interest Jan 16 1180.87 (2 States) SDL 09.25%, 2024 Interest Jan 16 1156.25 (3 States) SDL 09.26%, 2024 Interest Jan 16 1250.10 (2 States) SDL 09.29%, 2024 Interest Jan 16 929.00 (2 States) 8.19% 2020 Interest Jan 16 30303.00 SDL 08.50%, 2023 Interest Jan 17 130.48 (HARYANA) SDL 08.55%, 2023 Interest Jan 17 128.25 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.74%, 2018 Interest Jan 17 45.01 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.80%, 2023 Interest Jan 17 220.00 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 09.48%, 2023 Interest Jan 17 474.00 (WEST BENGAL) =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== ISSUANCES Bonds auction 140 billion rupees LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 53 bids for 201.64 billion rupees ($3.26 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 91.10 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise at 3.42 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)