GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares got a boost on Tuesday from Wall Street's rise, as investors positioned for the possibility that weaker-than-expected U.S. data will prompt the Federal Reserve to adopt a cautious stance this week. * The euro stood firm on Tuesday after soft U.S. data and edginess ahead of this week's Federal Reserve policy meeting dented the dollar's rally and helped the common currency pull out from 12-year lows. * Oil prices fell 2 percent on Monday, with U.S. crude hitting six-year lows, on signs of higher output in the United States and Libya and a possible nuclear deal that could end sanctions for Iran, allowing more of its oil into the market. * U.S. Treasuries prices edged higher on Monday on speculation the Federal Reserve could take a more cautious tone at its policy meeting this week, while low trading volume and a rally in U.S. stocks capped gains. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,437.71 (down 0.23 pct) * NSE index 8,633.15 (down 0.17 pct) * Rupee 62.8050/8150 per dollar (62.9650/9750) * 10-year bond yield 7.81 pct (7.80 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.13 pct (7.14 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.66 pct (7.67 pct) * Call money 6.60/6.65 pct (6.75/6.80 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * IMF chief Lagarde to meet India cbank governor Rajan around 1030 IST OVERNIGHT NEWS * Several Indian life insurance firms are courting private equity investors to boost their capital ahead of potential IPOs, which became more feasible after a new law allowing higher foreign ownership in a sector that last year was worth $50 billion. * The global recovery is "too slow, too brittle and too lopsided", the head of the International Monetary Fund said in India on Monday, describing Asia's third-largest economy as a rare bright spot on a cloudy global horizon. * Indian jewellers threatened on Monday to go on strike over a government plan that would require customers to quote their tax code for major purchases as part of a clampdown on the black economy. * India's wholesale prices declined at a much faster-than-expected pace of 2.06 percent on year in February, their fourth straight monthly fall, on the back of plunging global oil prices, government data showed on Monday. * Plans for the European Union to host a summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have collapsed amid acrimony over delays to the trial of two Italian marines for murder in the 2012 killing of two Indian fishermen. KEY DEALS * State-owned Power Finance Corp has called for bids for a three-trance offering of rupee bonds. Bids need to be submitted before or at 1500 IST, on Tuesday. * India's Blue Star Ltd plans to raise 250 million rupees ($3.98 million) selling commercial paper maturing in two months, four merchant bankers said today. * India's National Housing Bank to raise 13 billion rupees ($206.93 million) via intra-month commercial paper at 8.20 pct coupon- dealers USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 63.30 63.36 63.30 63.30-32 NA FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) March 16* -$121.39 mln Month-to-date** $1.50 bln Year-to-date** $5.45 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on March 16 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Debt March 16* -$27.86 mln Month-to-date $606.88 mln Year-to-date $6.40 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on March. 16 on NSDL's website, Reuters calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) March. 16 Foreign Banks 0.06 bln Public Sector Banks 3.53 bln Private Sector Banks -15.04 bln Mutual Funds 4.15 bln Others 6.72 bln Primary Dealers 0.58 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 08.40%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 1199.03 (3 States) SDL 08.43%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 210.75 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.45%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 211.25 (KERALA) SDL 08.46%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 250.67 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.49%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 1238.27 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.55%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 145.98 (2 States) SDL 08.59%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 1936.62 (2 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 19 98752.20 364 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 19 60520.00 =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 57 bids for 218.69 billion rupees ($3.48 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI flat at 69.12 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.46 trillion rupees. ($1 = 62.8239 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)