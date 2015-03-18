GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks dipped and the dollar marked time on Wednesday, with markets fixed on the Federal Reserve's policy statement due later in the session for clues to when the Fed will hike interest rates. * The dollar stood steady in Asia on Wednesday just hours before the Federal Reserve was expected to take a major step toward lifting interest rates for the first time in almost nine years. * Brent crude fell towards $53 a barrel on Wednesday as U.S. crude stocks were forecast to have surged for the tenth straight week to a new record high, fuelling supply concerns of a global oil glut, although a weaker dollar kept a floor under prices. * U.S. intermediate- and long-dated Treasury yields hit their lowest in over two weeks on Tuesday after further declines in oil prices underscored mild inflation, while weak U.S. economic data pointed to a more dovish Federal Reserve. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,736.38 (up 1.05 pct) * NSE index 8,723.30 (up 1.04 pct) * Rupee 62.70/71 per dollar (62.8050/8150) * 10-year bond yield 7.78 pct (7.81 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.11 pct (7.13 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.64 pct (7.66 pct) * Call money 6.50/6.55 pct (6.60/6.65 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * U.S. FDA delegation visits India * India to release Money supply data at 0930 GMT OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's cabinet approved a bill on Tuesday that would introduce a 10-year jail term for people convicted of illicitly stashing wealth abroad, a senior official said. * India's usually fractious opposition parties joined forces on Tuesday for a march against a bill to ease land acquisition rules, a rare show of unity that bodes badly for a key part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's economic overhaul plans. * India's coal ministry said it will decide this week the fate of nine winning mine bids it is re-examining to rule out any price discrepancies, despite criticism that its move to reopen some of the tenders will hurt business sentiment. * Emerging markets need to be prepared for the impact of a rise in U.S. interest rates which could still surprise in both timing and pace, the head of the International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde, said on Tuesday. * India has approved a proposal from the eastern state of Odisha to allocate a bauxite deposit with reserves of over 150 million tonnes to the state mining company, a move likely to help companies like Sesa Sterlite Ltd that are banking on the raw material to fire their aluminium smelters in the state. * Yes Bank, India's fourth-largest private sector lender by assets, aims to increase the proportion of retail deposits on its books to 60 percent in three years as it expands its appeal to consumers to take on its bigger rivals. * Hyundai Motor Co's India unit expects a 13 percent increase in sales in the country in 2015, helped by strong demand for compact cars and utility vehicles, a top company official said on Tuesday. * India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd bought a one million barrel cargo of Congolese Djeno crude oil via a tender, an industry source with knowledge of the matter said. * Tanzania will receive a total of $380 million in loans from India to finance two major water projects in the east African nation, the president's office said on Tuesday KEY DEALS * Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd may scrap plans to invest in Indian online marketplace Snapdeal, technology website Recode reported, citing a person who was familiar with the matter. * Ecommerce company Snapdeal.com will invest $150 million-$200 million to strengthen its delivery network in the next financial year, an executive said. * India's National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) plans to raise at least 5 billion rupees by selling bonds maturing in three years and two months, three merchant bankers with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday. * ITNL Offshore Two Pte a wholly-owned SPV by IL&FS Transportation Networks is looking at a 700 million rmb three-year bond, according to an investor. * State-owned Power Finance Corp has called for bids for a three-trance offering of rupee bonds. DCM bankers said the company wanted to raise around 28 billion rupees ($445.6 million) through the bonds. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 63.21 63.22 63.17 63.11-13 NA FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) March 17* $42.35 mln Month-to-date** $1.39 bln Year-to-date** $5.34 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on March 17 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Debt March 17* -$21.37 mln Month-to-date $585.51 mln Year-to-date $6.38 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on March. 17 on NSDL's website, Reuters calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) March. 17 Foreign Banks -3.30 bln Public Sector Banks 4.73 bln Private Sector Banks -0.98 bln Mutual Funds -1.18 bln Others 0.63 bln Primary Dealers 0.09 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== 91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 19 98752.20 364 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 19 60520.00 SDL 08.42%, 2017 Interest Mar 20 42.10 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.52%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 230.51 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.54%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 727.61 (4 States) SDL 08.55%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 68.72 (3 States) SDL 08.62%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 129.30 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.63%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 647.25 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 475.20 (BIHAR) SDL 08.65%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 1081.25 (2 States) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 649.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.70%, 2016 Interest Mar 20 348.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.87%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 88.70 (GOA) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 333.38 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 1946.88 (3 States) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 757.35 (3 States) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 706.91 (3 States) =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 41 bids for 149.37 billion rupees ($2.38 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls at 68.43 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.48 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)