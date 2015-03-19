GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * The dollar was giving ground in Asia on Thursday as investors priced in a later start and a slower pace for future U.S rate rises, slashing bond yields globally and firing up stocks. * The dollar nursed hefty losses on Thursday having suffered its biggest one-day fall in six years after the Federal Reserve struck a dovish tone on interest rates while highlighting the currency's drag on U.S. exports. * Brent crude slipped below $56 a barrel on bigger than expected oil stocks in the United States though losses were limited on a weaker dollar as the Federal Reserve signalled a slower pace of interest rate hike. * U.S. Treasuries yields sank on Wednesday, with short-dated note yields posting their biggest daily declines in six years, after investors interpreted the latest Federal Reserve statement and comments from Fed Chair Janet Yellen as dovish. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,622.12 (down 0.4 pct) * NSE index 8,685.90 (down 0.43 pct) * Rupee 62.69/70 per dollar (62.70/71) * 10-year bond yield 7.79 pct (7.78 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.10 pct (7.11 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.63 pct (7.64 pct) * Call money 6.65/6.70 pct (6.50/6.55 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India plans to strip its central bank of authority to regulate government bonds but leave it in charge of other money market instruments, setting the stage for a confrontation with Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. * India is set to import 8 million barrels of Iraqi oil to fill its first strategic petroleum reserve (SPR), taking advantage of cheap prices and lending some support to a market suffering from oversupply. * India's market regulator is planning rule changes that will make it easier for homegrown start-ups to list their shares on local bourses, sources involved in the process said, helping domestic investors to bet on the country's booming online economy. * India's cellphone operators are snatching up precious bandwidth in a government sale, paying top dollar for spectrum to roll out high-speed coverage across the country. The fear among investors is that the companies' balance sheets may now be under pressure. * India is prepared to deal with the consequences of a U.S. Federal Reserve move towards an increase in interest rates, including heightened market volatility, Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said in comments reported on Wednesday. * Seizures of gold smuggled into India have surged, data showed on Wednesday, as the government tries to crack down on a thriving illegal trade made profitable by high import duty and other restrictions. * India's debt-laden property developers are turning to deep discounts, free parking spots and even gimmicks like gifts of gold coins and motorbikes as they struggle to sell billions of dollars worth of as-yet unfinished homes. KEY DEALS * Banks owed nearly $6 billion by Bhushan Steel Ltd could extend the maturity of the Indian steelmaker's debt under a central bank scheme that would spare the lenders from booking hefty provisions, bankers said. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 63.14 63.25 62.62 62.65-70 NA FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) March 18* -$72.96 mln Month-to-date** $1.44 bln Year-to-date** $5.39 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on March 18 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Debt March 18* $51.83 mln Month-to-date $637.34 mln Year-to-date $6.43 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on March. 18 on NSDL's website, Reuters calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) March. 18 Foreign Banks -1.46 bln Public Sector Banks 13.70 bln Private Sector Banks -7.56 bln Mutual Funds -5.80 bln Others 1.56 bln Primary Dealers -0.43 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== 91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 19 98752.20 364 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 19 60520.00 SDL 08.42%, 2017 Interest Mar 20 42.10 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.52%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 230.51 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.54%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 727.61 (4 States) SDL 08.55%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 68.72 (3 States) SDL 08.62%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 129.30 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.63%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 647.25 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 475.20 (BIHAR) SDL 08.65%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 1081.25 (2 States) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 649.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.70%, 2016 Interest Mar 20 348.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.87%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 88.70 (GOA) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 333.38 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 1946.88 (3 States) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 757.35 (3 States) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 706.91 (3 States) =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 39 bids for 129.24 billion rupees ($2.06 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI flat at 68.43 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.60 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)