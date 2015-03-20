GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks slipped on Friday as Federal Reserve-inspired gains petered out, while the dollar steadied after rebounding from the shock of a surprisingly dovish U.S. central bank. * The dollar edged lower in early Asian trade on Friday but remained well above this week's lows plumbed after the Federal Reserve's dovish stance on interest rates sent the greenback tumbling. * Brent prices rebounded towards $55 a barrel on Friday as the dollar weakened, but gains were limited by supply concerns after Kuwait said OPEC had no choice but to maintain output levels. * Short- and medium-dated U.S. Treasuries yields rose modestly on Thursday, bouncing off multi-week lows on the view that the Federal Reserve is still moving closer to tightening monetary policy despite its recent dovish statement. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,469.67 (down 0.53 pct) * NSE index 8,634.65 (down 0.59 pct) * Rupee 62.5150/5250 per dollar (62.69/70) * 10-year bond yield 7.76 pct (7.79 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.01 pct (7.10 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.57 pct (7.63 pct) * Call money 7.70/7.75 pct (6.65/6.70 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to address a news conference in New Delhi * India cbank Deputy Governor SS Mundra at a conference in New Delhi * India to release weekly foreign reserves and bank lending data at 1130 GMT OVERNIGHT NEWS * Chastened by a tumble in the rupee in 2013 at the prospect of tighter U.S. monetary policy, India has built up record foreign exchange reserves of nearly $340 billion to insulate the economy from capital flight as the United States prepares to lift interest rates. KEY DEALS * Talks to save the Lafarge-Holcim cement mega-merger are "progressing well" and will not fail, a key Lafarge shareholder said on Thursday, joining the French firm's beleaguered boss in insisting it must remain a merger of equals. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 62.99 63.03 62.87 62.90-93 NA FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) March 19* $228.52 mln Month-to-date** $1.36 bln Year-to-date** $5.32 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on March 19 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Debt March 19* $148.27 mln Month-to-date $785.61 mln Year-to-date $6.58 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on March. 19 on NSDL's website, Reuters calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) March. 19 Foreign Banks 25.56 bln Public Sector Banks -50.44 bln Private Sector Banks 11.95 bln Mutual Funds 0.90 bln Others -4.28 bln Primary Dealers 16.31 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 08.42%, 2017 Interest Mar 20 42.10 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.52%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 230.51 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.54%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 727.61 (4 States) SDL 08.55%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 68.72 (3 States) SDL 08.62%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 129.30 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.63%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 647.25 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 475.20 (BIHAR) SDL 08.65%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 1081.25 (2 States) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 649.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.70%, 2016 Interest Mar 20 348.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.87%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 88.70 (GOA) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 333.38 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 1946.88 (3 States) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 757.35 (3 States) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 706.91 (3 States) =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 17 bids for 49.95 billion Indian rupees ($798.62 million) at its one-day repo auction on Wednesday, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 67.06 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.48 trillion rupees. ($1 = 62.5450 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)