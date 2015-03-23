GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares started the week on a strong note on Monday after a weaker U.S. dollar helped fuel solid gains on Wall Street. * The dollar started trade in Asia on the defensive, after a volatile few days in the wake of the Federal Reserve's dovish steer, which cast doubts on bullish positions in the greenback. * Oil prices dropped around a percentage point in early Asian trade on Monday after Saudi Arabia said over the weekend that it would not unilaterally cut its output to defend prices. * U.S. Treasuries yields dipped on Friday, but remained off recent multi-week lows, as accommodative central bank policies in the United States and Europe prompted traders to resume buying U.S. government bonds a day after many had taken profits. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,261.08 (down 0.73 pct) * NSE index 8,570.90 (down 0.74 pct) * Rupee 62.4575/4675 per dollar (62.5150/5250) * 10-year bond yield 7.75 pct (7.76 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.01 pct (7.01 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.53 pct (7.57 pct) * Call money 7.80/7.90 pct (7.70/7.75 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * Government to unveil H1 market borrowing for 2015/16 * India Pharma Summit 2014-15 in Mumbai * The Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor R. Gandhi will be at an event organised by CARE Ratings * India court to give verdict on Sahara proposal to raise funds OVERNIGHT NEWS * Indian banks will be able to convert distressed loans owed by listed companies into equity stakes, the capital market regulator said on Sunday, in a move that will allow lenders to reduce bad loans weighing on their balance sheets. * India's central bank governor, Raghuram Rajan, on Sunday cautiously backed a government plan to hand public debt management to a new agency, as the two sides played down reports of friction over the biggest regulatory shakeup in a generation. * India's unseasonable rainfall has damaged some crops and could stoke food price inflation and some shortages, though surplus stocks of foodgrains would help the country cope comfortably, the finance minister said. * India's government is expected to sell up to two-thirds of its full-year debt issuance of 6 trillion rupees ($95.89 billion) in the first half of the year to capitalise on a market rally, traders said. * India has rejected winning bids for four of 33 coal mines put up for auction in the past two months, the top civil servant in the country's coal ministry said on Saturday, in a decision that will most hurt Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. * Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought on Sunday to stave off farmer protests against his efforts to make it easier for businesses to buy land, after opposition to the bill overshadowed a burst of progress on economic reform. * Fire broke out in an air-conditioning block in India's parliament complex on Sunday, but was brought under control before it could injure anyone or damage the main buildings, officials said. * Japan's Nissan Motor Co plans to launch its cheapest model in India, a sub-$5,000 compact under the Datsun brand, a senior company executive told Reuters on Friday. * India's parliament passed two bills on Friday to auction mines that produce minerals such as coal, iron ore and bauxite, in a boost for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bid to kickstart an industry that has languished for years. KEY DEALS * India could raise 225.74 billion rupees ($3.6 billion) from the sale of stakes in four state-run firms including Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) and National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO), Junior Finance Minister Jayant Sinha said on Friday. * State-owned Syndicate Bank has mandated Yes Bank for an offering of up to 4 billion rupees ($64 million) in Basel III-compliant Tier 2 bonds at a coupon of 8.75 percent. * Indian Railway Finance Corp, or IRFC, plans to invite fresh bids for a rupee bond of around 15 billion rupees ($240 million). USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 62.93 62.85 62.60 62.69-71 NA FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) March 20* $56.78 mln Month-to-date** $1.60 bln Year-to-date** $5.56 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on March 20 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Debt March 20* $133.71 mln Month-to-date $919.32 mln Year-to-date $6.72 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on March. 20 on NSDL's website, Reuters calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) March. 20 Foreign Banks 9.80 bln Public Sector Banks -22.37 bln Private Sector Banks 10.70 bln Mutual Funds -1.40 bln Others 0.71 bln Primary Dealers 2.57 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 07.70%, 2019 Interest Mar 23 288.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Mar 23 567.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.13%, 2019 Interest Mar 23 1158.53 (2 States) SDL 08.14%, 2017 Interest Mar 23 203.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.14%, 2019 Interest Mar 23 814.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.15%, 2019 Interest Mar 23 489.00 (HARYANA) SDL 08.16%, 2017 Interest Mar 23 122.40 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.16%, 2019 Interest Mar 23 204.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.19%, 2017 Interest Mar 23 178.54 (KERALA) SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Mar 23 288.33 (3 States) SDL 08.20%, 2019 Interest Mar 23 287.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.22%, 2017 Interest Mar 23 411.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Mar 23 20.60 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Mar 23 502.20 (2 States) SDL 08.38%, 2020 Interest Mar 23 838.82 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Mar 23 440.48 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2021 Interest Mar 23 91.83 (3 States) SDL 08.50%, 2017 Interest Mar 23 57.17 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Mar 23 778.50 (4 States) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Mar 23 1082.50 (2 States) SDL 09.02%, 2022 Interest Mar 23 150.18 (2 States) SDL 09.03%, 2022 Interest Mar 23 285.80 (2 States) SDL 09.04%, 2022 Interest Mar 23 113.00 (NAGALAND) 8.13% 2022 Interest Mar 23 28656.33 8.28% 2027 Interest Mar 23 36950.43 8.33% 2032 Interest Mar 23 634.11 =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 43 bids for 179.47 billion rupees ($2.87 billion) at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI flat at 67.06 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.46 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)