GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * An index of Asian shares erased its early gains on Tuesday after a measure of Chinese factory activity unexpectedly skidded to an 11-month low. * The dollar dipped against the euro and yen on Tuesday, succumbing to downward pressure from lower U.S. debt yields as investors remained jittery after last week's surprisingly dovish Federal Reserve policy statement. * Oil prices edged lower in early Asian trade on Tuesday after activity in China's factory sector fell to an 11-month low, stoking worries over the strength of the world's No.2 economy. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday amid investor anxiety over negotiations between Greece and its creditors over the terms of a 240-billion-euro bailout for the cash-strapped nation. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,192.02 (down 0.24 pct) * NSE index 8,550.90 (down 0.23 pct) * Rupee 62.2675/2775 per dollar (62.4575/4675) * 10-year bond yield 7.76 pct (7.75 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.00 pct (7.01 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.54 pct (7.53 pct) * Call money 6.90/7.00 pct (7.80/7.90 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's government will borrow 3.60 trillion rupees ($57.83 billion) in the first-half of the fiscal year that begins in April, Finance Secretary Rajeev Mehrishi said on Monday. * The Reserve Bank of India on Monday released the issuance calendar of government bonds for the first half of the fiscal year that begins in April. * India's Sahara, a sprawling conglomerate that ranges from media to property and Formula One motor racing, on Monday got three more months from the country's highest court to come up with a proposal to raise $1.6 billion to free its chief from jail. * India has been monitoring foreign inflows into corporate bonds and will review investment limits for overseas institutional funds once their investment quota is exhausted, Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor R. Gandhi said on Monday. KEY DEALS * India's SpiceJet Ltd said that one of its aircraft lessors had agreed to end court proceedings that threatened to ground some of the budget carrier's aircraft, after the two sides reached a settlement. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 62.73 62.71 62.55 62.56-60 NA FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) March 23* $62.02 mln Month-to-date** $1.67 bln Year-to-date** $5.63 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on March 23 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Debt March 23* $39.98 mln Month-to-date $959.30 mln Year-to-date $6.76 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on March 23 on NSDL's website, Reuters calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) March. 23 Foreign Banks -23.84 bln Public Sector Banks 4.51 bln Private Sector Banks 13.15 bln Mutual Funds -5.80 bln Others 8.74 bln Primary Dealers 3.24 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 08.89%, 2024 Interest Mar 24 111.13 (2 States) SDL 08.90%, 2024 Interest Mar 24 1246.00 (4 States) SDL 08.94%, 2024 Interest Mar 24 447.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.95%, 2024 Interest Mar 24 469.88 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.96%, 2024 Interest Mar 24 448.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.99%, 2019 Interest Mar 24 89.90 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.99%, 2024 Interest Mar 24 899.00 (WEST BENGAL) 8.20% 2025 Interest Mar 24 36900.00 SDL 08.08%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 40.40 (GOA) SDL 08.09%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 70.56 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.13%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 58.15 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.15%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 39.36 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 198.14 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 78.23 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.27%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 111.20 (KERALA) SDL 08.28%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 145.39 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.30%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 650.86 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.34%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 53.95 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.38%, 2020 Interest Mar 25 678.78 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Mar 25 580.23 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Mar 25 11.36 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest Mar 25 22.71 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.43%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 251.06 (ASSAM) SDL 08.45%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 329.97 (BIHAR) SDL 08.47%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 70.34 (4 States) SDL 08.48%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 1.25 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 09.65%, 2023 Interest Mar 25 281.71 (GUJARAT) SDL 09.68%, 2023 Interest Mar 25 242.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 09.70%, 2023 Interest Mar 25 485.00 (2 States) SDL 09.75%, 2023 Interest Mar 25 163.31 (3 States) SDL 09.79%, 2023 Interest Mar 25 594.16 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.80%, 2023 Interest Mar 25 319.31 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.81%, 2023 Interest Mar 25 250.94 (HARYANA) SDL 09.84%, 2023 Interest Mar 25 391.04 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.94%, 2023 Interest Mar 25 745.50 (WEST BENGAL) 5.69% 2018 Interest Mar 25 4588.99 5.97% 2025 Interest Mar 25 4981.35 6.01% 2028 Interest Mar 25 4507.50 =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 35 bids for 126.04 billion rupees ($2 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI flat at 64.64 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.46 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)