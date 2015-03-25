RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian stocks were steady on Wednesday, caught between
conflicting signals from lower Wall Street and higher euro zone
shares, while the dollar held to modest gains after a rise in
U.S. consumer inflation.
* The dollar clung to modest gains early on Wednesday,
having made an about-turn overnight in a tentative sign that the
recent sell-off may have run its course for now.
* Crude futures were steady on Wednesday, but ballooning
volumes in storage around the world were expected to pressure
prices.
* U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as investors bet that
low inflation is likely to persist, and that it may make the
Federal Reserve less likely to increase interest rates until
later this year.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 28,161.72 (down 0.11 pct)
* NSE index 8,542.95 (down 0.09 pct)
* Rupee 62.26/27 per dollar (62.2675/2775)
* 10-year bond yield 7.75 pct (7.76 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.01 pct (7.00 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.55 pct (7.54 pct)
* Call money 7.35/7.40 pct (6.90/7.00 pct)
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor S S Mundra at
financial inclusion summit at 0430 GMT
* India's Sun Pharma press conference at 0630 GMT
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* State-run Indian Oil Corp has floated a tender
seeking 2 million barrels of Iraq's Basra light oil for May
loading, a tender document showed, as the South Asian nation
seeks to fill its first strategic petroleum reserve (SPR).
* Indian conglomerate Tata Sons Ltd on Tuesday
said the country's central bank has rejected its request to buy
Japanese group NTT DoCoMo Inc's stake in their Indian
telecom joint venture at a premium to its current fair value.
* India's coal imports are expected to jump 19 percent to a
record of about 200 million tonnes this fiscal year, Coal
Secretary Anil Swarup told Reuters, as power companies add
capacity to meet rising demand even as millions go without
electricity.
* State Bank of India expects credit growth to
accelerate in the year beginning in April to as much as 15
percent, as the economy picks up and the bank begins to work
through its bad debt pile, its chairman said on Tuesday.
* India's top court struck down a law on Tuesday that gave
authorities powers to jail people for offensive online posts, a
verdict hailed as a victory for free speech in the world's
largest growth market for the Internet.
KEY DEALS
* India's AGS Transact Technologies, partly owned by U.S.
private equity firm TPG Capital, plans an up to 13.5
billion rupees ($216.6 million) initial public offering,
according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on
Wednesday.
* Accel Partners, the venture capital firm that has backed
the likes of Facebook and Flipkart (IPO-FLPK.N), is
launching a $305 million India-focused fund to capitalise on the
country's favourable conditions for start-ups.
* IL&FS Transportation Networks drew an order book of
Chinese yuan 1.4 billion ($225 million) for its Chinese yuan
690 million offering of 3-year Dim Sum bonds at a yield of 8
percent.
* Export-Import Bank of India (Baa3/BBB-) raised $500
million from its debut Green bond, the first in US dollars from
an Indian issuer.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
For up-to-date prices, double click
Open High Low Close Volume
62.54 62.82 62.60 62.74-76 NA
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
March 24* $118.49 mln
Month-to-date** $1.75 bln
Year-to-date** $5.71 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on March
24 on NSDL's website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Debt
March 24* $75.00 mln
Month-to-date $1.03 bln
Year-to-date $6.83 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on March 24
on NSDL's website, Reuters calculation
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
March. 24
Foreign Banks -10.01 bln
Public Sector Banks 7.04 bln
Private Sector Banks 3.35 bln
Mutual Funds -6.25 bln
Others -4.73 bln
Primary Dealers 10.60 bln
INFLOWS
===========================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
===========================================================
SDL 08.08%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 40.40
(GOA)
SDL 08.09%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 70.56
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.13%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 58.15
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.15%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 39.36
(MIZORAM)
SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 198.14
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 78.23
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.27%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 111.20
(KERALA)
SDL 08.28%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 145.39
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.30%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 650.86
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.34%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 53.95
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.38%, 2020 Interest Mar 25 678.78
(2 States)
SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Mar 25 580.23
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Mar 25 11.36
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest Mar 25 22.71
(MIZORAM)
SDL 08.43%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 251.06
(ASSAM)
SDL 08.45%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 329.97
(BIHAR)
SDL 08.47%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 70.34
(4 States)
SDL 08.48%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 1.25
(PUDUCHERRY)
SDL 09.65%, 2023 Interest Mar 25 281.71
(GUJARAT)
SDL 09.68%, 2023 Interest Mar 25 242.00
(MADHYA PRADESH)
SDL 09.70%, 2023 Interest Mar 25 485.00
(2 States)
SDL 09.75%, 2023 Interest Mar 25 163.31
(3 States)
SDL 09.79%, 2023 Interest Mar 25 594.16
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 09.80%, 2023 Interest Mar 25 319.31
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 09.81%, 2023 Interest Mar 25 250.94
(HARYANA)
SDL 09.84%, 2023 Interest Mar 25 391.04
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 09.94%, 2023 Interest Mar 25 745.50
(WEST BENGAL)
5.69% 2018 Interest Mar 25 4588.99
5.97% 2025 Interest Mar 25 4981.35
6.01% 2028 Interest Mar 25 4507.50
===========================================================
For the monthly inflows see:
===========================================================
ISSUANCES
T-bills 140 billion rupees
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all
nine bids for 32.97 billion rupees ($530.2 million) at its
one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into
the banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 64.60 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI flat at 3.46 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
