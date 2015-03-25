GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks were steady on Wednesday, caught between conflicting signals from lower Wall Street and higher euro zone shares, while the dollar held to modest gains after a rise in U.S. consumer inflation. * The dollar clung to modest gains early on Wednesday, having made an about-turn overnight in a tentative sign that the recent sell-off may have run its course for now. * Crude futures were steady on Wednesday, but ballooning volumes in storage around the world were expected to pressure prices. * U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as investors bet that low inflation is likely to persist, and that it may make the Federal Reserve less likely to increase interest rates until later this year. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,161.72 (down 0.11 pct) * NSE index 8,542.95 (down 0.09 pct) * Rupee 62.26/27 per dollar (62.2675/2775) * 10-year bond yield 7.75 pct (7.76 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.01 pct (7.00 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.55 pct (7.54 pct) * Call money 7.35/7.40 pct (6.90/7.00 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor S S Mundra at financial inclusion summit at 0430 GMT * India's Sun Pharma press conference at 0630 GMT OVERNIGHT NEWS * State-run Indian Oil Corp has floated a tender seeking 2 million barrels of Iraq's Basra light oil for May loading, a tender document showed, as the South Asian nation seeks to fill its first strategic petroleum reserve (SPR). * Indian conglomerate Tata Sons Ltd on Tuesday said the country's central bank has rejected its request to buy Japanese group NTT DoCoMo Inc's stake in their Indian telecom joint venture at a premium to its current fair value. * India's coal imports are expected to jump 19 percent to a record of about 200 million tonnes this fiscal year, Coal Secretary Anil Swarup told Reuters, as power companies add capacity to meet rising demand even as millions go without electricity. * State Bank of India expects credit growth to accelerate in the year beginning in April to as much as 15 percent, as the economy picks up and the bank begins to work through its bad debt pile, its chairman said on Tuesday. * India's top court struck down a law on Tuesday that gave authorities powers to jail people for offensive online posts, a verdict hailed as a victory for free speech in the world's largest growth market for the Internet. KEY DEALS * India's AGS Transact Technologies, partly owned by U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital, plans an up to 13.5 billion rupees ($216.6 million) initial public offering, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Wednesday. * Accel Partners, the venture capital firm that has backed the likes of Facebook and Flipkart ( IPO-FLPK.N ), is launching a $305 million India-focused fund to capitalise on the country's favourable conditions for start-ups. * IL&FS Transportation Networks drew an order book of Chinese yuan 1.4 billion ($225 million) for its Chinese yuan 690 million offering of 3-year Dim Sum bonds at a yield of 8 percent. * Export-Import Bank of India (Baa3/BBB-) raised $500 million from its debut Green bond, the first in US dollars from an Indian issuer. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 62.54 62.82 62.60 62.74-76 NA FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) March 24* $118.49 mln Month-to-date** $1.75 bln Year-to-date** $5.71 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on March 24 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Debt March 24* $75.00 mln Month-to-date $1.03 bln Year-to-date $6.83 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on March 24 on NSDL's website, Reuters calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) March. 24 Foreign Banks -10.01 bln Public Sector Banks 7.04 bln Private Sector Banks 3.35 bln Mutual Funds -6.25 bln Others -4.73 bln Primary Dealers 10.60 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 08.08%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 40.40 (GOA) SDL 08.09%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 70.56 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.13%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 58.15 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.15%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 39.36 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 198.14 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 78.23 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.27%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 111.20 (KERALA) SDL 08.28%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 145.39 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.30%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 650.86 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.34%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 53.95 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.38%, 2020 Interest Mar 25 678.78 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Mar 25 580.23 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Mar 25 11.36 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest Mar 25 22.71 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.43%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 251.06 (ASSAM) SDL 08.45%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 329.97 (BIHAR) SDL 08.47%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 70.34 (4 States) SDL 08.48%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 1.25 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 09.65%, 2023 Interest Mar 25 281.71 (GUJARAT) SDL 09.68%, 2023 Interest Mar 25 242.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 09.70%, 2023 Interest Mar 25 485.00 (2 States) SDL 09.75%, 2023 Interest Mar 25 163.31 (3 States) SDL 09.79%, 2023 Interest Mar 25 594.16 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.80%, 2023 Interest Mar 25 319.31 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.81%, 2023 Interest Mar 25 250.94 (HARYANA) SDL 09.84%, 2023 Interest Mar 25 391.04 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.94%, 2023 Interest Mar 25 745.50 (WEST BENGAL) 5.69% 2018 Interest Mar 25 4588.99 5.97% 2025 Interest Mar 25 4981.35 6.01% 2028 Interest Mar 25 4507.50 =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== ISSUANCES T-bills 140 billion rupees LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all nine bids for 32.97 billion rupees ($530.2 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 64.60 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI flat at 3.46 trillion rupees. 