GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Wall Street stocks sold off sharply, with semiconductor and biotech shares sliding more than 4 percent, and the dollar slipped on Wednesday after government data signalled the U.S. economic expansion was slowing. * The corrective bounce in the U.S. dollar faded again overnight, leaving the currency a shade lower early on Thursday in another hint the recent one-way bullish bet is on ice for now. * Brent crude oil prices rose by more than a dollar in early Asian trading on Thursday after Saudi Arabia and its Gulf Arab allies began a military operation in Yemen, although Asian importers said they were not immediately worried about supply disruptions. * U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday following weak demand for a $35 billion sale of new five-year notes, indicating yields may need to rise further to attract demand for Thursday's sale of seven-year notes. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,111.83 (down 0.18 pct) * NSE index 8,530.80 (down 0.14 pct) * Rupee 62.3250/3350 per dollar (62.26/27) * 10-year bond yield 7.77 pct (7.75 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.06 pct (7.02 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.56 pct (7.56 pct) * Call money 6.90/6.95 pct (7.35/7.40 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * The Indian government said on Wednesday it will boost imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to improve electricity generation and revive plants worth billions of dollars to fuel economic expansion. * India's Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS) plans to more than triple its power generation capacity in five years, betting on demand for renewable energy sources such as wind and solar in Asia's third-largest economy. * A rescue plan for Indian conglomerate Sahara was thrown into disarray on Wednesday after Spanish bank BBVA denied offering a credit line to the group, potentially jeopardising efforts to revive its fortunes and free its jailed boss. * India's third-largest IT services exporter Wipro is setting up a "commando force" unit next month that will target clients seeking to speed up automation and do more business online, an executive told Reuters. * India is expected to become self-sufficient in synthetic rubber by 2017 as its production capacity triples, industry executives said, improving raw material supply for tyre makers in a country that is home to one of the world's biggest car markets. KEY DEALS * India's telecom airwaves auction ended on Wednesday after 19 days and 115 rounds of fierce bidding among eight operators, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The government had received provisional bids worth more than 1.09 trillion rupees ($17.5 billion) at the end of 110 rounds of bidding on Tuesday. * India's Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is in talks to buy a majority stake in luxury car designer Pininfarina in what would be the latest Asian bid for an iconic Italian brand, three sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday. * Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, India's largest drugmaker by sales, said on Wednesday its $3.2 billion acquisition of smaller rival Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd would not restrict it from making further large acquisitions. The company will look to invest more than $300 million in research and development and is not considering any job cuts post the close of the deal, Managing Director Dilip Shanghvi told reporters in Mumbai. * India's Punjab National Bank plans to raise 18 billion rupees ($287.84 million) selling 10-year infrastructure bonds, three merchant bankers said on Wednesday. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 62.73 62.84 62.72 62.80-85 NA FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) March 25* $130.47 mln Month-to-date** $1.87 bln Year-to-date** $5.83 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on March 25 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Debt March 25* $785.66 mln Month-to-date $1.82 bln Year-to-date $7.62 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on March 25 on NSDL's website, Reuters calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) March. 25 Foreign Banks -16.26 bln Public Sector Banks 30.96 bln Private Sector Banks -13.22 bln Mutual Funds 3.05 bln Others -0.98 bln Primary Dealers -3.54 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Mar 26 307.95 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.81%, 2018 Interest Mar 26 44.05 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.82%, 2018 Interest Mar 26 49.39 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.83%, 2018 Interest Mar 26 220.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.88%, 2018 Interest Mar 26 222.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.45%, 2024 Interest Mar 26 680.40 (4 States) SDL 09.46%, 2024 Interest Mar 26 439.89 (3 States) SDL 09.47%, 2024 Interest Mar 26 937.53 (3 States) SDL 09.48%, 2024 Interest Mar 26 616.20 (2 States) SDL 09.49%, 2024 Interest Mar 26 11.86 (NAGALAND) 182 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 26 56318.10 =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 10 bids for 36.17 billion rupees ($580.5 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI flat to 64.60 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.73 trillion rupees. ($1 = 62.5356 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)