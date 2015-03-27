GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks crawled higher on Friday as upbeat U.S. economic data helped revive some risk appetite lost following air strikes on Houthi militants in Yemen, while the dollar rebounded. * A sudden turnaround in the dollar's fortunes overnight saw the currency trading broadly higher early in Asia on Friday, but still on track to end softer for a second straight week. * Oil prices fell over a percentage point on Friday as traders estimated that the threat of a disruption to world crude supplies from Saudi Arabia-led air strikes in Yemen was low. * U.S. Treasury prices fell and benchmark 10-year note yields rose above 2 percent on Thursday after the government saw tepid demand for a $29 billion sale of seven-year notes, a day after a weak five-year note auction. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,457.58 (down 2.33 pct) * NSE index 8,342.15 (down 2.21 pct) * Rupee 62.67/68 per dollar (62.3250/3350) * 10-year bond yield 7.80 pct (7.77 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.08 pct (7.06 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.56 pct (7.56 pct) * Call money 7.25/7.30 pct (6.90/6.95 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian Prime Minister, others including company officials to attend a conference on energy * India to release weekly foreign reserves data OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's top three mobile phone network operators have spent a combined $13.6 billion in a government auction of airwaves to secure almost 80 percent of the spectrum on offer, reinforcing their positions in the world's second-biggest mobile market. * India's GAIL is looking to buy seven liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery from October 2015 until December 2016, according to the tender document obtained by Reuters. * Indian shares fell more than 2 percent on Thursday to a more than 10-week low on worries foreign investors, whose ownership of domestic shares have hit a record, may trim positions on risk aversion after Saudi Arabia launched air strikes in Yemen. * Ford Motor Co plans to triple exports from India with a $1 billion plant that will be one of its most heavily automated in Asia, offsetting slower sales inside the country with a push to sell more local production abroad. * Emerging markets saw portfolio inflows of $16 billion in March, the third consecutive month of inflows, with those markets seeing more capital after the March Federal Reserve meeting, the Institute of International Finance said on Thursday. * Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked for a drastic cutback of an ambitious health care plan after cost estimates came in at $18.5 billion over five years, several government sources said, delaying a promise made in his election manifesto. KEY DEALS * India fragrance maker S.H. Kelkar and Company, partly owned by Blackstone Group, has filed a draft prospectus with the regulator for an initial public offering that a banker directly involved in the process said would fetch around $100 million. * A group of investors led by Japanese mobile telecom firm SoftBank Corp is in talks to buy a 20 percent stake in Indian handset maker Micromax Informatics IPO-MINF.NS for up to $1 billion, two people aware of the discussions said. * Pininfarina said India's Mahindra & Mahindra had expressed an interest in the Italian luxury car designer, but there are no binding agreements over a possible purchase of the group. * German generic drugmaker Stada struck an alliance with family-owned Hetero Drugs Ltd of India to gain access to active ingredients for cancer drugs, Stada said on Thursday. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 63.07 63.40 63.15 63.30-33 NA FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) March 26* -$83.16 mln Month-to-date** $1.97 bln Year-to-date** $5.93 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on March 26 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Debt March 26* $112.64 mln Month-to-date $1.93 bln Year-to-date $7.73 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on March 26 on NSDL's website, Reuters calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) March. 26 Foreign Banks -5.19 bln Public Sector Banks 21.02 bln Private Sector Banks -9.91 bln Mutual Funds -4.63 bln Others 0.93 bln Primary Dealers -2.22 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== 91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 27 209350.00 SDL 08.35%, 2018 Interest Mar 27 198.31 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2018 Interest Mar 27 151.02 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.40%, 2018 Interest Mar 27 467.30 (3 States) SDL 08.41%, 2018 Interest Mar 27 420.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.46%, 2018 Interest Mar 27 36.68 (3 States) SDL 08.68%, 2018 Interest Mar 27 34.72 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.70%, 2018 Interest Mar 27 49.87 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 13 bids for 50.87 billion rupees ($811.32 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 66.02 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.58 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)