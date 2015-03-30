GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stock markets were subdued on Monday in a week book-ended with Easter holidays across the globe and a U.S. jobs report that could affect the timing of the first hike in interest rates there. * The dollar started trade on Monday pretty much where it closed in New York after the head of the U.S. central bank assured investors that the path back to 'normal' interest rates will only occur at a gradual pace. * Oil prices dipped in Asian morning trading on Monday, adding to steep losses in the previous session, as Iran and six world powers tried to reach a deal that could add oil to the market if sanctions against Tehran are lifted. * U.S. Treasury yields fell and held near session lows on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen gave mildly hawkish comments on a potential interest rate increase this year and as investors bought bonds ahead of month-end rebalancing. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,458.64 (little changed) * NSE index 8,341.40 (down 0.01 pct) * Rupee 62.41/42 per dollar (62.67/68) * 10-year bond yield 7.78 pct (7.80 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.05 pct (7.08 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.56 pct (7.56 pct) * Call money 7.20/7.25 pct (7.25/7.30 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's central bank has decided to shift timings of reverse repo and marginal standing facility operations to be conducted on March 31, 2015 from 7:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.- 9:30 p.m. * Over a dozen debt-laden farmers have committed suicide in recent weeks in India, and discontent in many rural areas against government policies is turning into anger against Prime Minister Narendra Modi less than a year after he swept into office. * The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed to lower the ceiling on how much a bank can lend to a single corporate group, in a move to curb risks in the banking sector at a time when bad loans are on the rise. * An Indian court on Friday said there was "absolutely no evidence" of collusion in the low winning bids for three of the 33 coal mines put up for auction by the government over the past two months. KEY DEALS * India's biggest airline by market share, IndiGo, is preparing to file a draft prospectus by May for a stock listing to raise $300 million to $400 million, two people with knowledge of the plans said, aiming to cash in on a boom in budget air travel. * India's Catholic Syrian Bank Ltd IPO-CATH.BO will file a draft listing prospectus by the end of April, paving the way for an initial public offering to raise nearly $80 million, two sources involved in the process told Reuters. * Vedanta Resources Plc said it would file a notice of claim related to a tax demand of about 205 billion Indian rupees ($3.29 billion) that its unit Cairn India Ltd received from the Indian government this month. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) March. 27 Foreign Banks -2.24 bln Public Sector Banks -12.88 bln Private Sector Banks 7.82 bln Mutual Funds -1.36 bln Others 5.44 bln Primary Dealers 3.23 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== DL 07.42%, 2015 Interest Mar 30 54.10 (KERALA) SDL 07.45%, 2015 Interest Mar 30 136.69 (3 States) SDL 07.50%, 2015 Interest Mar 30 122.49 (2 States) SDL 07.69%, 2016 Interest Mar 30 17.30 (NAGALAND) SDL 07.70%, 2016 Interest Mar 30 19.25 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 07.71%, 2016 Interest Mar 30 19.28 (MIZORAM) SDL 07.72%, 2016 Interest Mar 30 87.33 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 07.74%, 2016 Interest Mar 30 32.90 (MANIPUR) SDL 07.75%, 2016 Interest Mar 30 67.81 (2 States) SDL 07.79%, 2016 Interest Mar 30 463.26 (2 States) SDL 08.35%, 2020 Interest Mar 30 58.45 (SIKKIM) SDL 08.40%, 2021 Interest Mar 30 12.34 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.41%, 2021 Interest Mar 30 42.05 (NAGALAND) SDL 08.61%, 2023 Interest Mar 30 43.05 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Mar 30 129.90 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.74%, 2023 Interest Mar 30 240.35 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 09.23%, 2022 Interest Mar 30 715.33 (2 States) SDL 09.24%, 2022 Interest Mar 30 346.50 (2 States) SDL 09.25%, 2022 Interest Mar 30 300.63 (KERALA) SDL 09.28%, 2022 Interest Mar 30 385.12 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.32%, 2022 Interest Mar 30 120.72 (2 States) SDL 09.36%, 2022 Interest Mar 30 312.44 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.39%, 2022 Interest Mar 30 169.79 (HARYANA) SDL 09.42%, 2022 Interest Mar 30 47.10 (TRIPURA) SDL 09.49%, 2022 Interest Mar 30 569.40 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 9.20% 2030 Interest Mar 30 28466.89 91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 31 82020.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 31 60485.00 =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 23 bids for 83.04 billion rupees ($1.33 billion) at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 62.7 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.51 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)