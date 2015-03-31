GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks rose across the board on Tuesday after a rally on Wall Street and steps by China to shore up its economy boosted risk appetite, while Greek debt worries again haunted the sagging euro. * The dollar was firmer against most of its peers early on Tuesday, having posted its biggest one-day rally in over a month against the yen and notching up solid gains on its Australian counterpart. * Oil settled down for a second straight session on Monday as Iran and six world powers tried to negotiate a deal on Tehran's nuclear program that could end Western sanctions and allow the OPEC member to ship more crude into an already flooded market. * U.S. Treasury debt prices were mostly little changed on Monday, with longer-dated maturities giving back some gains from last week, as equity markets rose on signs China was moving to bolster its massive economy. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,975.86 (up 1.88 pct) * NSE index 8,492.30 (up 1.81 pct) * Rupee 62.67/68 per dollar (62.41/42) * 10-year bond yield 7.76 pct (7.78 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.02 pct (7.05 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.58 pct (7.56 pct) * Call money 7.70/7.75 pct (7.20/7.25 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian 's Feb. fiscal deficit data * India's Feb. Infrastructure output (Tentative) * India central bank to conduct 200 bln rupees ($3.20 bln) of 8-day term repo auction on March 31. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's market regulator is considering an alternative investment platform targeted at the country's booming internet start-ups, relaxing some key requirements to encourage them to list at home. * The Reserve Bank of India plans tougher rules for takeovers involving non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), according to a draft guideline published on Monday, outlining a demand that all substantial deals seek its prior approval. * India has bought the first oil for its strategic petroleum reserve (SPR), trade sources said on Monday, marking the start of a round of purchases by the world's fourth-biggest oil consumer to build up emergency stockpiles. KEY DEALS * India's GVK Power & Infrastructure is likely to file a draft prospectus for an up to $250 million initial public offer (IPO) of its airport unit soon, four sources involved in the process told Reuters, amid a boom in air travel in the country. * India's Nuziveedu Seeds plans to embark on an IPO of up to Rs8bn (US$125m) in the second half of this year. The company plans to file a draft prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India in the third week of next month. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 63.06 63.05 62.91 62.90-93 NA GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) March. 30 Foreign Banks -2.56 bln Public Sector Banks -26.47 bln Private Sector Banks 16.22 bln Mutual Funds 4.65 bln Others 0.28 bln Primary Dealers 7.87 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== 91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 31 82020.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 31 60485.00 =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 43 bids for 199.83 billion rupees ($3.19 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 66.98 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.50 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)