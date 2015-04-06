GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares rose and the dollar dropped on Monday, after a dismal U.S. jobs report pushed down U.S. Treasury yields as investors pared bets the U.S. Federal Reserve would hike interest rates anytime soon. * The dollar was down across the board on Monday, having suffered a major setback against peers like the euro and yen after much weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data that could delay an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. * Oil prices rose more than $1 a barrel in early Asian trade on Monday, as last week's framework deal between Iran and global powers on Tehran's nuclear programme offers little chance for any significant increase in exports until 2016. * U.S. Treasuries prices rallied and equity futures stumbled on Friday after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data for March became the latest in a string of underwhelming economic figures that called the strength of U.S. growth into question. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * Indian stock markets were shut on Friday for Good Friday and debt and forex were shut since April 1 for local holidays and bank accounts closing * BSE index 28,260.14 (up 1.1 pct) * NSE index 8,586.25 (up 1.12 pct) * Rupee 62.4950/5050 per dollar on March 31 * 10-year bond yield 7.74 pct on March 31 * 5-year OIS rate 7.04 pct on March 31 * 1-year OIS rate 7.49 pct on March 31 * Call money 9.00/9.50 pct for six days on March 31 FACTORS TO WATCH * HSBC Markit services PMI OVERNIGHT NEWS * U.S. and European investor groups have called for the Indian government to urgently clarify its tax regime for foreigners, following surprise attempts by tax inspectors to claw back money they say is owed on years of previously untaxed gains. * India is likely to delay share sales in state-run oil firms ONGC and Indian Oil Corp by up to six months as low crude oil prices have hit their value, denting the chances of raising about $11 billion from such sales this financial year, two government sources said. * Sentiment towards emerging Asian currencies has improved over the past two weeks, with views on the Chinese yuan turning optimistic, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, as investors became less convinced U.S. interest rates would rise in June. * India's central bank chief said on Thursday the country's push to build infrastructure should not come at the expense of financial stability, adding banks already had too much exposure to the sector. KEY DEALS * Indian private equity fund India Value Fund Advisors (IVFA) said it expected to conclude fundraising in the next 90 days for an up $700 million sector-agnostic fund that would focus on midsized companies. * India's ReNew Power Ventures Pvt. plans to raise 8.50 billion rupees selling bonds maturing in three years and four years, three merchant bankers said today. * India's Kotak Mahindra Bank plans to raise 2 billion rupees through the sale of infrastructure bonds maturing in seven years. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) March. 31 Foreign Banks -5.03 bln Public Sector Banks -87.65 bln Private Sector Banks -4.69 bln Mutual Funds 97.00 bln Others 63.07 bln Primary Dealers -17.39 bln (Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Abhishek Vishnoi)