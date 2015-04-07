GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks rose on Tuesday, following a positive lead from Wall Street, while the dollar held onto its gains after rebounding against the euro and yen on higher U.S. Treasury yields. * The dollar firmed in Asia on Tuesday, having recovered almost all of its payroll-inspired losses as the euro came under renewed pressure. * Oil prices fell in early Asian trading on Tuesday after Goldman Sachs said that prices needed to remain low in coming months to achieve a slowdown in U.S. production growth. * U.S. Treasury debt prices dropped on Monday in thin trading, giving up gains from the previous session after an unexpectedly weak nonfarm payrolls report that might have pushed out the timing of an interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,504 (up 0.86 pct) * NSE index 8,659.90 (up 0.86 pct) * Rupee 62.18/19 per dollar (62.4950/5050) * 10-year bond yield 7.72 pct (7.80 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.01 pct (7.04 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.45 pct (7.49 pct) * Call money 6.25/6.30 pct (9.00/9.50 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rate decision USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 62.47 62.55 62.48 62.49-52 NA FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) April 6* $150.66 mln Month-to-date** $183.16 mln Year-to-date** $5.90 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on March 26 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Debt April 6* $105.82 mln Month-to-date $108.71 mln Year-to-date $7.86 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on March 26 on NSDL's website, Reuters calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) April 6 Foreign Banks 4.86 bln Public Sector Banks -38.54 bln Private Sector Banks 19.44 bln Mutual Funds 14.95 bln Others -4.58 bln Primary Dealers 3.86 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 07.65%, 2019 Interest Apr 07 191.25 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.20%, 2019 Interest Apr 07 123.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.21%, 2019 Interest Apr 07 205.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.22%, 2019 Interest Apr 07 904.20 (2 States) SDL 08.23%, 2019 Interest Apr 07 617.25 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Apr 07 103.53 (2 States) SDL 08.27%, 2019 Interest Apr 07 723.63 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.47%, 2019 Interest Apr 07 635.25 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.49%, 2019 Interest Apr 07 424.50 (BIHAR) =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 28 bids for 108.78 billion rupees ($1.75 billion) at its two-day reverse repo auction on Saturday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 68.97 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.51 trillion rupees. (Reporting by Himank Sharma)