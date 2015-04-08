GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Japanese shares were probing 15-year peaks Wednesday as investors favoured Asian assets on expectations of more stimulus from countries such as China and Japan, as well as a delayed start to any tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve. * The dollar stood tall on Wednesday after rallying overnight on bargain-hunting by currency bulls who scooped up the greenback following the tumble induced by weak U.S. non-farm payrolls late last week. * Crude prices dropped on Wednesday after Saudi Arabia reported record production of 10.3 million barrels per day in March, a figure the country's oil minister said was unlikely to fall by much. * U.S. Treasury long debt prices rose on Tuesday as investors consolidated positions in a week generally thin on economic data after last Friday's unexpectedly soft U.S. jobs report. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,516.59 (up 0.04 pct) * NSE index 8,660.30 (flat) * Rupee 62.25/26 per dollar (62.18/62.19) * 10-year bond yield 7.79 pct (7.72 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.08 pct (7.01 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.54 pct (7.45 pct) * Call money 6.60/6.65 pct (6.25/6.30 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * U.S Fed Releases Minutes from March 17-18 FOMC Meeting * Govt stake sale in REC to raise up to $250 million USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 62.74 62.68 62.59 62.63-66 NA FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) April 7* $150.66 mln Month-to-date** $183.16 mln Year-to-date** $6.25 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on April 7 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) April 7 Foreign Banks -33.25 bln Public Sector Banks 71.20 bln Private Sector Banks -0.14 bln Mutual Funds -6.255 bln Others 3.708 bln Primary Dealers -35.26 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Apr 09 349.65 (2 States) SDL 08.31%, 2017 Interest Apr 09 300.12 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.32%, 2017 Interest Apr 09 811.20 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Apr 09 840.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.20%, 2018 Interest Apr 09 575.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.22%, 2023 Interest Apr 09 216.28 (GUJARAT) SDL 09.25%, 2023 Interest Apr 09 1489.25 (4 States) SDL 09.29%, 2023 Interest Apr 09 743.20 (2 States) SDL 09.30%, 2023 Interest Apr 09 372.00 (CHATTISGARH) SDL 09.33%, 2023 Interest Apr 09 583.13 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.35%, 2023 Interest Apr 09 467.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest Apr 09 704.25 (BIHAR) 6.30% 2023 Interest Apr 09 4095.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 09 131102.50 182 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 09 65562.80 =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 52 bids for 421.90 billion rupees ($6.78 billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction on Monday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 68.47 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.68 trillion rupees. (Reporting by Himank Sharma)