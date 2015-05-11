GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares rose on Monday as investors cheered China's latest cut to interest rates to bolster its flagging economy and as Wall Street rallied after a robust headline reading for U.S. employment. * The dollar stood little changed against its peers after mixed U.S. jobs data failed to offer much of a buying incentive, while sterling stood tall after a surprise British election victory by the Conservative Party. * Crude futures were little changed on Monday as moves by China to bolster its flagging economy failed to instil confidence that oil demand in the world's largest energy consumer would improve quickly and lift prices. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday, helped by mixed U.S. jobs data for April that fuelled bets Federal Reserve policymakers will not begin hiking interest rates until late in 2015. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,105.39 (up 1.9 pct) * NSE index 8,191.50 (up 1.67 pct) * Rupee 63.9350/9450 per dollar (64.23/24) * 10-year bond yield 7.98 pct (7.99 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.23 pct (7.26 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.59 pct (7.63 pct) * Call money 6.65/6.70 pct (8.40/8.50 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Indian GDP to grow further after 7-7.5 pct last year-Jaitley. * India to seek end to non-tariff barriers during Modi's China visit. FACTORS TO WATCH * India will release monthly trade figures for April this week. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) May 8* -$68.61 mln Month-to-date** -$1.03 bln Year-to-date** $6.75 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 8 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* May 8* -$15.8 mln Month-to-date -$766.42 mln Year-to-date $7.87 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 8 on NSDL's website, Newsrise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 8 Foreign Banks -10.74 bln Public Sector Banks 11.96 bln Private Sector Banks 18.17 bln Mutual Funds 14.75 bln Others 12.73 bln Primary Dealers -46.87 bln Constituents 25.93 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.05%, 2019 Interest May 11 80.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.11%, 2019 Interest May 11 202.75 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.12%, 2019 Interest May 11 406.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest May 11 536.25 (2 States) SDL 08.26%, 2019 Interest May 11 539.53 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.34%, 2017 Interest May 11 145.95 (KERALA) SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest May 11 84.10 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest May 11 842.00 (2 States) SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest May 11 421.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest May 11 189.90 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest May 11 172.80 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest May 11 1167.75 (4 States) 8.24% 2033 Interest May 11 12772.00 =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS * Indian govt's cash with RBI for auction rises to 752.15 bln rupees on May 7 * India cbank says repo bids rise to 188.30 bln rupees * India cbank says reverse repo bids rise to 23.83 bln rupees * India cbank says banks' cash balances fall to 3.86 trln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 58.98 bln rupees ($1 = 64.1607 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Himank Sharma)