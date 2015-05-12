GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks edged lower and the euro sagged on Tuesday as insufficient progress on talks between debt-strapped Greece and its creditors kept investors on edge. * The dollar started the day on a firm tone on Tuesday, as anxiety over Greece's debt crisis helped push the euro toward a one-week low. * Oil prices eased on Tuesday as the market remained oversupplied and as the dollar gained on fears Greece could exit the euro zone. * U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday before the U.S. government will sell $64 billion in new debt this week, and ahead of a number of economic releases that will give new insight into the pace of U.S. growth. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,507.30 (up 1.48 pct) * NSE index 8,325.25 (up 1.63 pct) * Rupee 63.85/86 per dollar (63.9350/9450) * 10-year bond yield 7.89 pct (7.98 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.16 pct (7.23 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.54 pct (7.59 pct) * Call money 8.15/8.20 pct (6.65/6.70 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India to hold off issuing new minimum alternate tax claims. * India's mixed economic data to build case for faster reforms. FACTORS TO WATCH * India will release monthly trade figures for April this week. * India will release monthly industrial output figures for March on May 12 around 5.30 IST (1200GMT) * India will release monthly CPI inflation data for April on May 12 around 5.30 IST (1200GMT) FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) May 11* $26.53 mln Month-to-date** -$1.08 bln Year-to-date** $6.69 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 11 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* May 11* -$37.59 mln Month-to-date -$804.01 mln Year-to-date $7.83 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 11 on NSDL's website, Newsrise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 11 Foreign Banks 10.10 bln Public Sector Banks -34.55 bln Private Sector Banks 16.54 bln Mutual Funds 6.48 bln Others -7.39 bln Primary Dealers 8.82 bln Constituents 7.07 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 07.89%, 2016 Interest May 12 197.25 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.91%, 2016 Interest May 12 197.75 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.93%, 2016 Interest May 12 518.30 (2 States) SDL 07.95%, 2016 Interest May 12 350.31 (5 States) SDL 07.96%, 2016 Interest May 12 51.58 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.98%, 2016 Interest May 12 22.60 (MANIPUR) SDL 08.00%, 2016 Interest May 12 431.42 (2 States) SDL 08.04%, 2016 Interest May 12 60.19 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.05%, 2016 Interest May 12 6.04 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest May 12 40.50 (GOA) SDL 08.21%, 2018 Interest May 12 82.10 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.23%, 2018 Interest May 12 390.93 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2018 Interest May 12 462.00 (2 States) SDL 08.26%, 2018 Interest May 12 206.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.28%, 2020 Interest May 12 1242.00 (3 States) SDL 08.30%, 2018 Interest May 12 259.38 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest May 12 210.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.42%, 2024 Interest May 12 673.60 (3 States) SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest May 12 42.15 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.43%, 2024 Interest May 12 505.80 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.44%, 2019 Interest May 12 84.40 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.44%, 2024 Interest May 12 949.50 (2 States) SDL 08.46%, 2024 Interest May 12 917.91 (4 States) SDL 08.54%, 2018 Interest May 12 85.40 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS * Indian govt's cash with RBI for auction rises to 811.04 bln rupees on May 8. * India cbank says repo bids fall to 165.09 bln rupees * India cbank says reverse repo bids fall to 11.20 bln rupees. * India cbank says banks' cash balances fall to 3.52 trln rupees. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 59.01 bln rupees. ($1 = 64.1607 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Himank Sharma)