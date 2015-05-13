GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares firmed on Wednesday, shrugging off weakness on Wall Street as investors bet that a batch of economic data from China due later in the day would bolster the case for more stimulus in the world's second-largest economy. * The dollar nursed modest losses against a basket of major currencies early on Wednesday, having fallen in particular against sterling which raced to a five-month high on the back of upbeat UK data. * Oil extended gains on Wednesday after posting its strongest daily rise in weeks in the previous session, supported by bets that U.S. crude stockpiles will fall for a second straight week as production slows. * U.S. Treasuries were steady on Tuesday as some buyers came back to the market, helping the government sell $24 billion in new three-year notes, the first sale of $64 billion in new supply this week. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,877.48 (down 2.3 pct) * NSE index 8,126.95 (down 2.4 pct) * Rupee 64.1650/64.1750 per dollar (63.85/86) * 10-year bond yield 7.95 pct (7.89 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.21 pct (7.16 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.58 pct (7.54 pct) * Call money 6.55-6.60 pct (8.15/8.20 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's cooling inflation, weak output data boost odds for interest rate cut * India defers tax reforms, spooks investors FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) May 12* -$206.98 mln Month-to-date** -$1.03 bln Year-to-date** $6.74 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 12 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* May 12* -$344.09 mln Month-to-date -$1.15 bln Year-to-date $7.49 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 12 on NSDL's website, Newsrise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 12 Foreign Banks -2.63 bln Public Sector Banks 14.42 bln Private Sector Banks -11.21 bln Mutual Funds 5.35 bln Others 5.59 bln Primary Dealers -11.53 bln Constituents 4.92 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest May 14 209.75 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest May 14 378.00 (2 States) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest May 14 890.40 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.55%, 2017 Interest May 14 427.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.69%, 2017 Interest May 14 347.60 (KERALA) 8.35% 2022 Interest May 14 32147.50 9.15% 2024 Interest May 14 42090.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption May 14 49209.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption May 14 60000.00 SDL 09.21%, 2024 Interest May 15 598.65 (2 States) SDL 09.22%, 2024 Interest May 15 737.60 (2 States) SDL 09.23%, 2024 Interest May 15 461.50 (2 States) SDL 09.24%, 2024 Interest May 15 1062.60 (3 States) SDL 09.25%, 2024 Interest May 15 9.25 (MIZORAM) =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS * India cbank says banks' cash balances fall to 3.51 trln rupees * India cbank says repo bids fall to 165.09 bln rupees * India cbank says repo bids rise to 201.16 bln rupees * Indian govt's cash with RBI for auction rises to 957.75 bln rupees on May 11 * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 59.48 bln rupees ($1 = 64.1607 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Himank Sharma)