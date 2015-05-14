GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * The U.S. dollar huddled near three-month lows on Thursday after poor retail data proved a huge disappointment to those expecting a strong economic rebound from a weather-weakened first quarter. * The dollar languished at three-month lows against a basket of major currencies early on Thursday after surprisingly soft retail sales prompted investors to wonder if the Federal Reserve can afford to hike interest rates at all this year. * Oil slipped on Thursday as weak data from the world's top economies raised concern about the outlook for global fuel demand, offsetting data that showed a large drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles last week. * U.S. Treasury yields ended higher on Wednesday in choppy trading after the Treasury saw strong demand for a new $24 billion sale of 10-year notes, a sign that higher yields are drawing some buyers back to the market. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,251.10 (up 1.39 pct) * NSE index 8,235.45 (up 1.34 pct) * Rupee 64.00/64.01 per dollar (64.165/64.175) * 10-year bond yield 7.96 pct (7.96 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.21 pct (7.21 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.56 pct (7.58 pct) * Call money 7.00/7.05 pct (6.55/6.60 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * India will release monthly trade figures for April this week. * Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits China to smoothen ties, boost trade. * India's central bank board meeting in Goa. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Weak U.S. retail sales dampen sharp Q2 growth rebound hopes. * U.S. crude oil prices dip on surprise North Dakota output jump. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) May 12* -$11.13 mln Month-to-date** -$1.24 bln Year-to-date** $6.54 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 13 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* May 13* $19.22 mln Month-to-date -$1.13 bln Year-to-date $7.51 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 13 on NSDL's website, Newsrise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 13 Foreign Banks 11.72 bln Public Sector Banks 3.47 bln Private Sector Banks -5.61 bln Mutual Funds -3.70 bln Others 3.21 bln Primary Dealers -9.09 bln Constituents -4.33 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 09.21%, 2024 Interest May 15 598.65 (2 States) SDL 09.22%, 2024 Interest May 15 737.60 (2 States) SDL 09.23%, 2024 Interest May 15 461.50 (2 States) SDL 09.24%, 2024 Interest May 15 1062.60 (3 States) SDL 09.25%, 2024 Interest May 15 9.25 (MIZORAM) =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS * India cbank says banks' cash balances rise to 3.54 trln rupees. * India cbank says reverse repo bids rise to 66.12 bln rupees. * Indian govt's cash with RBI for auction rises to 968.45 bln rupees on May 12. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI flat at 59.48 bln rupees. ($1 = 64.1607 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Himank Sharma)