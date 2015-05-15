GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares gained in early trading on Friday, on track for a weekly rise, after Wall Street cheered a cool reading for producer price inflation that chilled expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike. * The dollar struggled at three month lows versus the euro early on Friday but encouraging news on the U.S. labour market helped it recover some ground against a host of other currencies. * Oil prices were little changed on Friday but set to end the week slightly higher despite ample supply, buoyed by a weaker dollar, forecasts of lower U.S. crude output and a pick-up in global demand. * U.S. Treasuries ended stronger on Thursday, even after the Treasury had to pay more to sell new 30-year bonds, as an overhang of government and corporate debt supply passed. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,206.06 (down 0.17 pct) * NSE index 8,224.20 (down 0.14 pct) * Rupee 63.65/63.66 per dollar (64.00/64.01) * 10-year bond yield 7.94 pct (7.96 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.20 pct (7.21 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.54 pct (7.56 pct) * Call money 7.50/7.55 pct (7.00/7.05) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Monsoon rains to hit southern India on time, may help sowing * India's finance minister defends approach to economic reforms * India's bad loans situation may not have peaked yet, says cbank chief FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) May 14* -$11.62 mln Month-to-date** -$1.25 bln Year-to-date** $6.52 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 14 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* May 14* -$23.10 mln Month-to-date -$1.11 bln Year-to-date $7.53 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 14 on NSDL's website, Newsrise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 14 Foreign Banks -9.85 bln Public Sector Banks -6.65 bln Private Sector Banks 2.37 bln Mutual Funds 0.84 bln Others 3.21 bln Primary Dealers -1.54 bln Constituents 2.15 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 09.21%, 2024 Interest May 15 598.65 (2 States) SDL 09.22%, 2024 Interest May 15 737.60 (2 States) SDL 09.23%, 2024 Interest May 15 461.50 (2 States) SDL 09.24%, 2024 Interest May 15 1062.60 (3 States) SDL 09.25%, 2024 Interest May 15 9.25 (MIZORAM) =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS * India cbank says banks' cash balances rise to 3.55 trln rupees * India cbank says reverse repo bids fall to 36.60 bln rupees * Indian govt's cash with RBI for auction falls to 935.81 bln rupees on May 13 * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI down to 58.98 bln rupees ($1 = 64.1607 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Himank Sharma)