GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares struggled on Monday after soft data raised more questions about the health of the U.S. economy. * The dollar languished around a three-month low against the euro in early Asian trade on Monday after downbeat U.S. economic data bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve will wait longer to raise U.S. interest rates. * Oil prices rose slightly in early Monday trading on supply concerns in the Middle East following fighting in Iraq and Yemen, although signs of strengthening U.S. production capped stronger gains. * U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday on data pointing to slowing economic growth, raising expectations that the Federal Reserve will need to wait longer to raise interest rates. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,324.00 (up 0.43 pct) * NSE index 8,262.35 (up 0.46 pct) * Rupee 63.5050/5150 per dollar (63.65/66) * 10-year bond yield 7.95 pct (7.94 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.19 pct (7.20 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.52 pct (7.54 pct) * Call money 6.55/6.60 pct (7.50/7.55) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's government said on Sunday it managed to better its target for containing the fiscal and revenue deficits in the last financial year. * China and India signed 26 business deals worth more than $22 billion in areas including renewable energy, ports, financing and industrial parks, an Indian embassy official said on Saturday. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) May 15* -$6.02 mln Month-to-date** -$1.20 bln Year-to-date** $6.58 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 15 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* May 15* -$10.08 mln Month-to-date -$1.12 bln Year-to-date $7.52 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 15 on NSDL's website, Newsrise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 15 Foreign Banks -8.5 bln Public Sector Banks 13.55 bln Private Sector Banks 0.21 bln Mutual Funds 9.42 bln Others 6.21 bln Primary Dealers -20.89 bln Constituents 9.41 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== DL 07.34%, 2015 Interest May 18 137.63 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.74%, 2016 Interest May 18 845.22 (6 States) SDL 07.80%, 2016 Interest May 18 35.48 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.82%, 2016 Interest May 18 61.08 (4 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest May 18 588.00 (2 States) SDL 07.77%, 2015 Redemption May 19 78476.11 (26 States) 10.79% 2015 Redemption May 19 10532.91 SDL 09.37%, 2023 Interest May 20 351.38 (KERALA) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest May 20 2349.79 (4 States) SDL 09.40%, 2023 Interest May 20 366.60 (3 States) SDL 09.42%, 2023 Interest May 20 471.00 (WEST BENGAL) 7.16% 2023 Interest May 20 27566.00 =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS * India cbank says banks' cash balances fall to 3.50 trln rupees * India cbank says reverse repo bids rise to 39.17 bln rupees * Indian govt's cash with RBI for auction falls to 880.87 bln rupees on May 14 * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 58.88 bln rupees (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta and Swati Bhat)