GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares edged down on Tuesday as worries over Greece's fiscal woes took some of the shine off Wall Street's record close, helping steer the dollar higher and undermining the euro. * The dollar held firm on Tuesday after U.S. bond yields jumped and as the euro came under renewed pressure on persistent worries that Greece may miss debt repayments next month. * Brent crude oil prices dipped on Tuesday as Asia's economies showed more signs of weakness, while U.S. prices edged up on the back of U.S. peak demand summer driving season. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday as traders booked profits on last week's gains tied to disappointing data that supported expectations the Federal Reserve might postpone raising interest rates until 2016. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,687.30 (up 1.33 pct) * NSE index 8,373.65 (up 1.35 pct) * Rupee 63.71/72 per dollar (63.5050/5150) * 10-year bond yield 7.90 pct (7.95 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.15 pct (7.19 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.49 pct (7.52 pct) * Call money 7.80/7.85 pct (6.55/6.60 pct) FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan will speak at a lunch meeting of the Economic Club of New York. Other top economists and policymakers including William C Dudley, President and CEO of the Federal Reserve of New York, Robert Hormats of Kissinger Associates and former first deputy managing director at the IMF, John P Lipsky, who is now a senior fellow at Johns Hopkins University will also be present. Event at 2030 IST. KEY DEALS * Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd. will issue bonds maturing in seven years, three merchant bankers said on Monday. The non-banking financial company will pay an annual coupon of 9.16 percent to the investors of these bonds, they said. * India's L&T Finance Ltd. plans to sell bonds maturing in three years at a coupon of 8.90 percent, three merchant bankers said on Monday. The issue is currently open for subscription, the bankers said. The bonds are rated AA+ by CARE Ratings. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) May 18* -$31.73 mln Month-to-date** -922.50 mln Year-to-date** $6.85 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 18 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* May 18* -$16.79 mln Month-to-date -$1.13 bln Year-to-date $7.50 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 18 on NSDL's website, Newsrise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 18 Foreign Banks -0.57 bln Public Sector Banks -11.82 bln Private Sector Banks 7.96 bln Mutual Funds 2.69 bln Others -5.36 bln Primary Dealers 7.10 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 07.77%, 2015 Redemption May 19 78476.11 (26 States) 10.79% 2015 Redemption May 19 10532.91 SDL 09.37%, 2023 Interest May 20 351.38 (KERALA) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest May 20 2349.79 (4 States) SDL 09.40%, 2023 Interest May 20 366.60 (3 States) SDL 09.42%, 2023 Interest May 20 471.00 (WEST BENGAL) 7.16% 2023 Interest May 20 27566.00 =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS * India cbank says banks' cash balances fall to 3.51 trln rupees * India cbank says reverse repo bids fall to 6.63 bln rupees * Indian govt's cash with RBI for auction falls to 864.03 bln rupees on May 15 * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI flat at 58.38 bln rupees ($1 = 63.6886 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat and Neha Dasgupta)