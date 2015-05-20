GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares slipped on Wednesday after a mixed day on Wall Street, though Japan's better-than-expected economic growth lifted the Nikkei to a nearly one-month high. * The dollar hit a two-month high against the yen on Wednesday, staying on firm footing after strong U.S. housing data the previous day offered hopeful signs for the U.S. economy's second-quarter growth. * Crude oil prices bounced back on Wednesday from steep falls in the previous session as strong Japanese economic growth surprised markets and the business outlook in Australia also seemed to brighten, stoking producer hopes of increased demand. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell for a second day on Tuesday in choppy trading on a wave of corporate bond supply and upbeat housings starts data that revived expectations the Federal Reserve may increase interest rates later this year. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,645.53 (down 0.15 pct) * NSE index 8,365.65 (down 0.10 pct) * Rupee 63.67/68 per dollar (63.71/72) * 10-year bond yield 7.86 pct (7.90 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.15 pct (steady) * 1-year OIS rate 7.49 pct (steady) * Call money 7.50/7.60 pct (7.80/7.85 pct) KEY DEALS * Conglomerate Reliance Industries has issued a $200m 20-year callable Formosa at par to yield 5 percent. The deal is the first Formosa bond from an Indian company. * A handful of state-owned Indian issuers, including Power Finance Corp, PNB Housing Finance and the Housing and Urban Development Corp (Hudco), plan to sell bonds in the next few weeks. While both Hudco and PFC intend to pursue offerings of between 10 billion rupees ($157 million) and 20 billion rupees, PNB Housing aims to sell bonds of 5 bln rupees to 10 bln rupees. OVERNIGHT NEWS * The "specter of deflation" is spurring the world's major central banks into a dangerous struggle for stronger domestic growth that imperils financial markets and ignores the needs of developing nations, the head of India's central bank said on Tuesday. * The depreciation of the Indian rupee is due in part to the U.S. dollar's strength and it has fallen less, and in a less volatile fashion, than other currencies, Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Tuesday. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) May 19* $7.50 mln Month-to-date** -$928.91 mln Year-to-date** $6.85 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 19 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* May 19* $12.56 mln Month-to-date -$1.12 bln Year-to-date $7.52 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 19 on NSDL's website, Newsrise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 19 Foreign Banks -20.21 bln Public Sector Banks -13.73 bln Private Sector Banks 34.24 bln Mutual Funds 12.90 bln Others -8.58 bln Primary Dealers -4.63 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 09.37%, 2023 Interest May 20 351.38 (KERALA) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest May 20 2349.79 (4 States) SDL 09.40%, 2023 Interest May 20 366.60 (3 States) SDL 09.42%, 2023 Interest May 20 471.00 (WEST BENGAL) 7.16% 2023 Interest May 20 27566.00 =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== ISSUANCES Treasury bills 150 bln rupees May 20 Dated bonds 160 bln rupees May 22 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS * India cbank says banks' cash balances at 3.51 trln rupees * India cbank says reverse repo bids rise to 10.56 bln rupees * Indian govt's cash with RBI for auction rises to 983.52 bln rupees as on May 19 * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI flat at 58.38 bln rupees ($1 = 63.6886 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)