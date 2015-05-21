GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks treaded water early on Thursday, with overnight Wall Street losses acting as a drag, while the dollar held to broad gains after minutes from the Federal Reserve's April minutes contained no major surprises. * The dollar traded near a two-week peak against a basket of major currencies early on Thursday, having held on to most of its gains after closely watched minutes from the Federal Reserve's April meeting contained no major surprises. * Crude oil prices began rising after initial dips on Thursday, but remained within a narrow range that has been in place since late April as contradicting views of an oversupplied versus a tightening market push prices up and down. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Wednesday as the minutes from Federal Reserve's April policy meeting reinforced the view the central bank will likely leave interest rates near zero in June due to lingering concerns about the U.S. economy. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,837.21 (up 0.69 pct) * NSE index 8,423.25 (up 0.69 pct) * Rupee 63.8225/8325 per dollar (63.67/68) * 10-year bond yield 7.86 pct (7.86 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.11 pct (7.15 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.48 pct (7.49 pct) * Call money 6.65/6.70 pct (7.50/7.60 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India announced a committee on Wednesday headed by a former high court chief justice to suggest ways to resolve a dispute with foreign investors over previously untaxed gains that has rattled businesses. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) May 20* $19.29 mln Month-to-date** -$928.57 mln Year-to-date** $6.85 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 20 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* May 20* -$103.89 mln Month-to-date -$1.22 bln Year-to-date $7.41 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 20 on NSDL's website, Newsrise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 20 Foreign Banks 2.51 bln Public Sector Banks 11.96 bln Private Sector Banks 0.71 bln Mutual Funds -1.70 bln Others -2.21 bln Primary Dealers -11.28 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 07.77%, 2018 Interest May 21 135.98 (KERALA) SDL 07.80%, 2018 Interest May 21 780.00 (2 States) SDL 07.85%, 2018 Interest May 21 392.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.86%, 2018 Interest May 21 589.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.75%, 2016 Interest May 21 413.98 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.77%, 2016 Interest May 21 421.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest May 21 445.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest May 21 334.13 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest May 21 446.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest May 21 446.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest May 21 308.43 (3 States) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest May 21 560.63 (BIHAR) SDL 08.98%, 2022 Interest May 21 89.80 (NAGALAND) SDL 09.01%, 2022 Interest May 21 901.00 (WEST BENGAL) 11.50% 2015 Redemption May 21 20083.66 182 days T-Bill Redemption May 21 61740.00 =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== ISSUANCES Dated bonds 160 bln rupees May 22 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS * India cbank says banks' cash balances rise to 3.61 trln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 55.49 bln rupees * India cbank says repo bids fall to 187.09 billion rupees ($1 = 63.6886 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)