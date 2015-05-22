GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares rose on Friday after Wall Street set another record high with prospects for a Federal Reserve rate hike in June all but quashed, while the dollar steadied after losing ground to the euro for the first time this week on downbeat U.S. data. * The dollar nursed modest losses early on Friday, after snapping three days of gains as unimpressive data prompted light profit-taking ahead of speeches by major central bankers and holidays in Britain and the United States. * Oil prices edged down on Friday after rising more than 2 percent in the previous session, buoyed by lower U.S. crude inventories and geopolitical tension in the Middle East. * U.S. Treasuries yields declined on Thursday as a batch of disappointing economic reports revived worries about the U.S. economy and prompted further questions whether the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates later this year. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,809.35 (down 0.10 pct) * NSE index 8,421.00 (down 0.03 pct) * Rupee 63.64/65 per dollar (63.8225/8325) * 10-year bond yield 7.88 pct (7.86 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.12 pct (7.11 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.49 pct (7.48 pct) * Call money 7.70/7.75 pct (6.65/6.70 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's central bank is working to liberalise its foreign exchange rules to make it easier to do business with Asia's third-largest economy, Deputy Governor H.R. Khan said on Thursday, a step that could support flagging exports. * The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday relaxed rules for Indian companies to raise money in rupees from overseas lenders. KEY DEALS * India's L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. plans to raise two billion rupees by selling bonds maturing in five years and seven years, three merchant bankers said on Thursday. The infrastructure finance company, will pay an annual coupon of 8.81 percent on both these issues, they added. * State-owned Power Grid Corp of India has finalised plans to sell bonds at a minimum size of 20 billion rupees ($314 million). The power utility is expected to call for bids on the offering before or at noon on Monday, India time. The company will release the official bid invitation tomorrow, say sources aware of the plans. * Cadila Healthcare Ltd, among India's top ten drugmakers, is in late-stage talks to buy smaller rival Claris Lifesciences Ltd for about 34 billion rupees ($534 million), the Economic Times newspaper reported, citing sources aware of the talks. * Indian drugmaker Strides Arcolab Ltd has agreed to buy businesses in Australia and Mauritius from South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd, paying $300 million to expand its footprint in markets set for brisk growth. * Indian vehicle maker Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd said it would buy a 33 percent voting stake in the agricultural machinery-making unit of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd 7011.T for $25 million. FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India's finance minister and information and broadcasting minister Arun Jaitley to address the media at 11.30 on Friday about the federal government's one year in office. * India weekly foreign exchange reserves data to be released at 1130 GMT. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) May 21* -$29.33 mln Month-to-date** -$891.95 mln Year-to-date** $6.88 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 21 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* May 21* $84.85 mln Month-to-date -$1.14 bln Year-to-date $7.50 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 21 on NSDL's website, Newsrise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 21 Foreign Banks 5.81 bln Public Sector Banks 15.24 bln Private Sector Banks -29.73 bln Mutual Funds 6.85 bln Others 2.01 bln Primary Dealers -0.19 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== 91 days T-Bill Redemption May 22 96107.00 SDL 07.57%, 2023 Interest May 22 408.78 (2 States) SDL 07.58%, 2023 Interest May 22 530.60 (4 States) SDL 07.59%, 2023 Interest May 22 759.00 (2 States) SDL 07.60%, 2023 Interest May 22 456.00 (2 States) SDL 07.63%, 2023 Interest May 22 381.50 (WEST BENGAL) =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== ISSUANCES Dated bonds 160 bln rupees May 22 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS * India cbank says banks' cash balances at 3.61 trln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI flat at 55.49 bln rupees * India cbank says repo bids fall to 165.43 billion rupees ($1 = 63.6886 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)