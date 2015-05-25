GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares got off to a lacklustre start on Monday, after rising inflation and a hawkish tone from the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair rekindled expectations that the Fed is on track to hike interest rates. * The dollar hovered at a two-month high versus the yen and stood firm against other peers after surging on a higher-than-expected U.S. core consumer price index that supported the Fed's case for a rate hike later this year. * Crude oil futures edged up on Monday, buoyed by healthy Asian appetite and demand from the U.S. driving season. * U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Friday as a stronger-than-expected increase in core consumer prices in April revived expectations that inflation may approach the Fed's 2 percent target later this year. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,957.50 (up 0.53 pct) * NSE index 8,458.95 (up 0.45 pct) * Rupee 63.52/53 per dollar (63.64/65) * 10-year bond yield 7.86 pct (7.88 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.09 pct (7.12 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.47 pct (7.49 pct) * Call money 7.50/7.60 pct (7.70/7.75 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's central bank Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Friday the country has built up layers of defences against volatile capital flows in financial markets by building up its foreign exchange reserves, improving its economy, and focusing on economic growth. * A recovery in India's credit growth could elude the country's banks until early 2016, despite an economy that in the first three months of this year is expected to have outpaced China. * Fewer auspicious days later this year compelled Ramesh Phalke, an auto company employee in India's Maharashtra state, to hold his daughter's wedding in May. This bride was lucky because many other weddings will likely be postponed - to the dismay of the country's jewellers. FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * RBI to announce details of 160 billion rupees auction of government bonds FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) May 22* $66.12 mln Month-to-date** -1.70 bln Year-to-date** $7.65 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 22 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* May 22* -$27.75 mln Month-to-date -$919.70 mln Year-to-date $6.85 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 22 on NSDL's website, Newsrise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 22 Foreign Banks 138.37 bln Public Sector Banks -209.33 bln Private Sector Banks 51.17 bln Mutual Funds -91.64 bln Others 180.53 bln Primary Dealers -69.10 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 08.03%, 2019 Interest May 25 128.48 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.05%, 2019 Interest May 25 1479.59 (3 States) SDL 08.05%, 2020 Interest May 25 201.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.06%, 2019 Interest May 25 201.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.07%, 2020 Interest May 25 766.65 (3 States) SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest May 25 488.43 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest May 25 980.06 (2 States) SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest May 25 405.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest May 25 891.44 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest May 25 420.00 (GUJARAT) 7.94% 2021 Interest May 25 19453.00 8.83% 2023 Interest May 25 36644.50 8.15% 2026 Interest May 25 32391.85 =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS * India cbank says banks' cash balances fall to 3.57 trln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI flat at 55.49 bln rupees * India cbank says repo bids rise to 192.37 billion rupees ($1 = 63.6886 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Rafael Nam)