GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares fell in early trading on Tuesday, while the dollar held near highs scaled in holiday-thinned trading in the previous session. * The dollar held near one-month highs against a basket of major currencies early on Tuesday, having remained bid in a session made sluggish by public holidays in the United States and Britain. * Crude oil prices were broadly unchanged in early trading on Tuesday, as firm demand supported and ample supply dragged, but analysts said there were signs that a recent rally was running out of steam. * U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Friday as a stronger-than-expected increase in core consumer prices in April revived expectations that inflation may approach the Federal Reserve's 2 percent target later this year. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,643.88 (down 1.12 pct) * NSE index 8,370.25 (down 1.05 pct) * Rupee 63.5625/5725 per dollar (63.52/53) * 10-year bond yield 7.86 pct (7.86 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.10 pct (7.09 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.49 pct (7.47 pct) * Call money 7.45/7.50 pct (7.50/7.60 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India to sell 160 billion rupees of bonds on May 29 FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Government's chief economic adviser to address press conference at 1430 IST FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) May 25* $11.67 mln Month-to-date** -$876.24 mln Year-to-date** $6.90 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 25 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* May 25* $19.51 mln Month-to-date -$1.05 bln Year-to-date $7.58 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 25 on NSDL's website, Newsrise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 25 Foreign Banks 544.50 mln Public Sector Banks 3.47 bln Private Sector Banks -2.88 bln Mutual Funds -2.12 bln Others 8.12 bln Primary Dealers -7.12 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 08.43%, 2024 Interest May 26 843.00 (3 States) SDL 08.44%, 2024 Interest May 26 1846.25 (3 States) SDL 08.45%, 2019 Interest May 26 126.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.45%, 2024 Interest May 26 2830.75 (6 States) SDL 08.46%, 2024 Interest May 26 909.45 (2 States) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest May 26 433.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.67%, 2021 Interest May 26 433.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.68%, 2021 Interest May 26 868.00 (2 States) =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS * India cbank says banks' cash balances rise to 3.65 trln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI flat at 57.53 bln rupees * India cbank says repo bids rise to 195.41 bln rupees ($1 = 63.5500 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat and Neha Dasgupta)