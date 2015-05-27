GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks sagged and the dollar stood tall on growing prospects the Federal Reserve was on track to raise interest rates later this year and concerns that financial woes could engulf Spain in addition to Greece. * The dollar held on to broad gains having rallied to an eight-year high against the yen after a batch of upbeat data bolstered the case for a U.S. interest rate hike this year. * Oil prices fell nearly 3 percent on Tuesday as the dollar's rally weighed on dollar-denominated crude oil futures along with concerns that a recent rally might keep U.S. producers active. * Long-dated U.S. Treasury bond yields were on track for their biggest daily fall in over a week on Tuesday after the U.S. dollar strengthened on expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike this year. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,531.41 (down 0.41 pct) * NSE index 8,339.35 (down 0.37 pct) * Rupee 63.98/99 per dollar (63.5625/5725) * 10-year bond yield 7.89 pct (7.86 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.11 pct (7.10 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.50 pct (7.49 pct) * Call money 7.50/7.55 pct (7.45/7.50 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Tata Motors net profit down 56 pct as Jaguar Land Rover Chinese sales drop * Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges farmers to boost output, skirts issue of rural distress FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India to release money supply, reserve money data * India cbank to auction 91-day and 364-day treasury bills for 150 billion rupees FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) May 26* $17.99 mln Month-to-date -$875.66 mln Year-to-date $6.90 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 26 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* May 25* $14.85 mln Month-to-date -$1.07 bln Year-to-date $7.57 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 26 on NSDL's website, Newsrise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 26 Foreign Banks 39.00 mln Public Sector Banks 15.02 bln Private Sector Banks 6.64 bln Mutual Funds -13.04 bln Others 9.4 bln Primary Dealers -18.06 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 07.44%, 2019 Interest May 27 186.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.45%, 2019 Interest May 27 372.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest May 27 562.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.53%, 2019 Interest May 27 564.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.39%, 2018 Interest May 28 83.90 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest May 28 212.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.51%, 2018 Interest May 28 425.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.52%, 2018 Interest May 28 426.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.68%, 2018 Interest May 28 244.82 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 09.10%, 2024 Interest May 28 29.58 (NAGALAND) SDL 09.11%, 2024 Interest May 28 1753.68 (4 States) SDL 09.14%, 2024 Interest May 28 685.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.15%, 2024 Interest May 28 457.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.18%, 2024 Interest May 28 986.85 (2 States) SDL 09.19%, 2024 Interest May 28 551.40 (KERALA) 91 days T-Bill Redemption May 28 123983.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption May 28 60000.00 10.25% 2021 Interest May 30 13434.33 =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS * India cbank says banks' cash balances fall to 3.58 trln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 56.53 bln rupees * India cbank says repo bids fall to 185.27 bln rupees ($1 = 63.9324 rupees) (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta and Suvashree Dey Choudhury)