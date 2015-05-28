GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares edged up on Thursday on vague hopes of a rescue deal for Greece while the dollar was at the helm in currency markets on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise rates later this year. * The dollar hovered at eight-year highs against the yen early on Thursday, having stopped short of breaking above its 2007 peak as it consolidated recent gains against the euro and other peers. * Crude oil prices recovered on Thursday after a two-day slide, although high U.S. stocks and strong global production, along with a firm dollar, were keeping markets under pressure. * Long-dated U.S. Treasury yields edged lower on Wednesday on month-end buying and lingering concerns over Greece, while shorter-dated yields were mostly stable after the fears over Greece offset new supply. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,564.66 (up 0.12 pct) * NSE index 8,334.60 (down 0.06 pct) * Rupee 64.01/02 per dollar (63.98/99) * 10-year bond yield 7.87 pct (7.89 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.11 pct (7.11 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.49 pct (7.50 pct) * Call money 7.60/7.65 pct (7.50/7.55 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India tipped to overtake China in Modi's first year despite sluggish feel * FACTBOX-How low can they go? Central bank policy easing in 2015 FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India cbank to set underwriting fees for Friday's 160 billion rupees bond auction * Bank of India chair V.R. Iyer at fourth-quarter earnings conference at 2:15 pm India time FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) May 27* -$146.07 mln Month-to-date -$849.28 mln Year-to-date $6.93 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 27 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* May 27* $8.59 mln Month-to-date -$1.06 bln Year-to-date $7.58 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 27 on NSDL's website, Newsrise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 27 Foreign Banks -371.81 mln Public Sector Banks -6.70 bln Private Sector Banks 12.58 bln Mutual Funds -4.40 bln Others 3.85 bln Primary Dealers -4.96 bln Constituents 5.31 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 08.39%, 2018 Interest May 28 83.90 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest May 28 212.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.51%, 2018 Interest May 28 425.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.52%, 2018 Interest May 28 426.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.68%, 2018 Interest May 28 244.82 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 09.10%, 2024 Interest May 28 29.58 (NAGALAND) SDL 09.11%, 2024 Interest May 28 1753.68 (4 States) SDL 09.14%, 2024 Interest May 28 685.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.15%, 2024 Interest May 28 457.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.18%, 2024 Interest May 28 986.85 (2 States) SDL 09.19%, 2024 Interest May 28 551.40 (KERALA) 91 days T-Bill Redemption May 28 123983.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption May 28 60000.00 10.25% 2021 Interest May 30 13434.33 =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON MAY 27 * India cbank sets cut-off rate of 7.52 pct at 7-day variable rate repo auction * India cbank says repo bids rise to 195.97 bln rupees ($1 = 63.9324 rupees) (Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)