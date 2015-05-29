GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Chinese share markets extended a bruising selloff on Friday after the previous day's plunge, while the dollar took a breather from a sharp run up this week. * The dollar edged down in early Asian trading on Friday, taking a breather from this week's rally that brought it to its highest levels against the yen since 2002 on growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this year. * U.S. crude oil prices edged up on Friday after American inventories fell for a fourth straight week and Canadian wildfires knocked out 10 percent of its oil sands output. * Long-dated U.S. Treasury yields edged higher on profit-taking and new corporate supply, while short-dated yields fell after solid demand at a seven-year note auction indicated little concern about the eventual pace of Federal Reserve rate hikes. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,506.71 (up 0.21 pct) * NSE index 8,319.00 (down 0.19 pct) * Rupee 63.80/81 per dollar (64.01/02) * 10-year bond yield 7.85 pct (7.87 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.11 pct (7.11 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.48 pct (7.49 pct) * Call money 7.55/7.60 pct (7.60/7.65 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's government and businesses are pushing for an interest rate cut next week even though data on Friday may show output is expanding faster than China's, in the latest sign of concerns that the figures are masking weaknesses in the economy. FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India foreign exchange reserves and banking lending data to be released at 1130 GMT * India to release growth figures for last quarter of FY15 and full year data FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) May 27* -$124.29 mln Month-to-date -$930.56 mln Year-to-date $6.85 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 28 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* May 28* -$48.30 mln Month-to-date -$1.11 bln Year-to-date $7.53 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 28 on NSDL's website, Newsrise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 29 Foreign Banks 12.53 bln Public Sector Banks -27.24 bln Private Sector Banks 9.16 bln Mutual Funds 3.35 bln Others 3.59 bln Primary Dealers -1.30 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== 10.25% 2021 Interest May 30 13434.33 =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON MAY 27 * India cbank says repo bids fall to 186.57 bln rupees. * India central bank says banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 56.17 billion rupees. * India central bank says banks' cash balances with it rise to 3.66 trillion rupees. ($1 = 63.80 rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)