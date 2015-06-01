GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares slipped on Monday after separate surveys of Chinese factory activity failed to banish concerns about a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. * The euro was on the defensive early on Monday after Greece missed a self-imposed Sunday deadline for reaching an agreement with its lenders to unlock aid, keeping alive fears of a debt default. * Crude oil prices dipped early on Monday on expectations OPEC output would remain high after rising in May, stoking worries of oversupply despite declining U.S. rig operations. * U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday, with benchmark and long-dated U.S. yields hitting their lowest in more than three weeks, as data showing the U.S. economy contracted in the first quarter supported views of a later Federal Reserve interest-rate hike. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,828.44 (up 1.17 pct) * NSE index 8,433.65 (up 1.38 pct) * Rupee 63.81/82 per dollar (63.80/81) * 10-year bond yield 7.82 pct (7.85 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.09 pct (7.11 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.47 pct (7.48 pct) * Call money 7.25/7.30 pct (7.55/7.60 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reformist, but hard-up government has begun a splurge on road and rail building that analysts say could remove doubts over whether economic growth in India really is overtaking China. * Indian Prime Minister Modi ramped up spending on roads, railways and rural infrastructure in April to boost economic growth, after $19 billion in cuts brought public investment shuddering to a halt at the end of the last fiscal year. KEY ISSUES/DEALS * India's LIC Housing Finance Ltd plans to raise at least 2 billion rupees selling bonds maturing in 10 years, three merchant bankers said. The company will pay an annual coupon of 8.50 percent on the bonds, the bankers said. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) May 29* $358.05 mln Month-to-date** -$903.91 mln Year-to-date** $6.87 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 29 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* May 29* $52.50 mln Month-to-date -$1.05 bln Year-to-date $7.58 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 29 on NSDL's website, Newsrise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 29 Foreign Banks 16.54 bln Public Sector Banks -27.68 bln Private Sector Banks 4.61 bln Mutual Funds 3.53 bln Others 35.79 bln Primary Dealers -32.78 bln LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON MAY 29 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 43 bids for 196.51 billion rupees ($3.08 billion) at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 51.66 bln rupees * India cbank says banks' cash balances fall to 3.61 trln rupees ($1 = 63.7908 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)