GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * The dollar tested a 12-1/2-year peak against the yen on Tuesday after a spate of mostly upbeat U.S. data reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates this year, while Asian shares were little changed. * The dollar rose above 125 yen on Tuesday for the first time since late 2002 as bulls rode positive momentum after upbeat U.S. data overnight helped it overcome tough resistance. * Crude oil dipped on Tuesday on expectations that OPEC would not cut output at its meeting this week, but firm refinery demand curbed price losses. * U.S. Treasury debt yields rose to one-week highs on Monday after data showed U.S. manufacturing activity rebounded in May and construction spending improved, suggesting the world's largest economy was on a more steady path to recovery after a soft patch in the first quarter. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,848.99 (up 0.07 pct) * NSE index 8,433.40 (flat) * Rupee 63.72/73 per dollar (63.81/82) * 10-year bond yield 7.82 pct (flat) * 5-year OIS rate 7.10 pct (7.09 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.47 pct (flat) * Call money 6.80/6.85 pct (7.25/7.30 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * The Reserve Bank of India is set to cut interest rates on Tuesday for the third time this year as inflation has eased enough to allow the central bank to provide more help for an economy seen struggling with patchy economic growth. * The Indian central bank said on Monday that banks will be allowed to buy infrastructure bonds issued by other lenders only up to a maximum value of 2 percent of the purchasing bank's Tier 1 capital. KEY ISSUES/DEALS * India's DLF Ltd plans to raise at least 15 billion rupees ($235.5 million) via bonds maturing in three years, four years and five years, independent news provider NewsRise Financial reported, citing three merchant bankers. The real-estate company will pay an annual coupon of 12.75 percent on the notes, NewsRise said, citing the bankers. FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * RBI to release monetary policy statement at 11 IST (0530 GMT) FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) June 1* $17.79 mln Month-to-date** (May) -$903.91 mln Year-to-date** $7.23 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 1 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* June 1 $16.95 mln Month-to-date (May) -$1.11 bln Year-to-date $7.60 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 1 on NSDL's website, NewsRise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 1 Foreign Banks -6.79 bln Public Sector Banks -8.39 bln Private Sector Banks -5.32 bln Mutual Funds 10.60 bln Others 15.25 bln Primary Dealers -5.35 bln INFLOWS ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ 8.60% 2028 Interest Jun 02 36120.00 SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Jun 03 90.84 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.47%, 2017 Interest Jun 03 254.10 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Jun 03 212.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2017 Interest Jun 03 1656.38 (3 States) 7.28% 2019 Interest Jun 03 19292.00 ============================================================= ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE Treasury bills 150 June 3 Dated bonds 160 June 5 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON JUNE 1 * India cbank says repo bids fall to 100.15 bln rupees * India cbank says banks' cash balances fall to 3.64 trln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 59.01 bln rupees ($1 = 63.7908 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)