GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* The dollar tested a 12-1/2-year peak against the yen on
Tuesday after a spate of mostly upbeat U.S. data reinforced
expectations that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates
this year, while Asian shares were little changed.
* The dollar rose above 125 yen on Tuesday for the first
time since late 2002 as bulls rode positive momentum after
upbeat U.S. data overnight helped it overcome tough resistance.
* Crude oil dipped on Tuesday on expectations that OPEC
would not cut output at its meeting this week, but firm refinery
demand curbed price losses.
* U.S. Treasury debt yields rose to one-week highs on Monday
after data showed U.S. manufacturing activity rebounded in May
and construction spending improved, suggesting the world's
largest economy was on a more steady path to recovery after a
soft patch in the first quarter.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 27,848.99 (up 0.07 pct)
* NSE index 8,433.40 (flat)
* Rupee 63.72/73 per dollar (63.81/82)
* 10-year bond yield 7.82 pct (flat)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.10 pct (7.09 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.47 pct (flat)
* Call money 6.80/6.85 pct (7.25/7.30 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* The Reserve Bank of India is set to cut interest rates on
Tuesday for the third time this year as inflation has eased
enough to allow the central bank to provide more help for an
economy seen struggling with patchy economic growth.
* The Indian central bank said on Monday that banks will be
allowed to buy infrastructure bonds issued by other lenders only
up to a maximum value of 2 percent of the purchasing bank's Tier
1 capital.
KEY ISSUES/DEALS
* India's DLF Ltd plans to raise at least 15
billion rupees ($235.5 million) via bonds maturing in three
years, four years and five years, independent news provider
NewsRise Financial reported, citing three merchant bankers. The
real-estate company will pay an annual coupon of 12.75 percent
on the notes, NewsRise said, citing the bankers.
FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* RBI to release monetary policy statement at 11 IST (0530
GMT)
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
June 1* $17.79 mln
Month-to-date** (May) -$903.91 mln
Year-to-date** $7.23 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 1
on NSDL's website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01*
June 1 $16.95 mln
Month-to-date (May) -$1.11 bln
Year-to-date $7.60 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 1
on NSDL's website, NewsRise calculation
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
June 1
Foreign Banks -6.79 bln
Public Sector Banks -8.39 bln
Private Sector Banks -5.32 bln
Mutual Funds 10.60 bln
Others 15.25 bln
Primary Dealers -5.35 bln
INFLOWS
============================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
============================================================
8.60% 2028 Interest Jun 02 36120.00
SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Jun 03 90.84
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.47%, 2017 Interest Jun 03 254.10
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Jun 03 212.00
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.50%, 2017 Interest Jun 03 1656.38
(3 States)
7.28% 2019 Interest Jun 03 19292.00
=============================================================
ISSUANCES
PAPER AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE
Treasury bills 150 June 3
Dated bonds 160 June 5
LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON JUNE 1
* India cbank says repo bids fall to 100.15 bln rupees
* India cbank says banks' cash balances fall to 3.64 trln
rupees
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 59.01 bln
rupees
($1 = 63.7908 Indian rupees)
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)