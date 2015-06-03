GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Equity markets in Asia were subdued on Wednesday as a widespread spike in debt yields dented the allure of risky assets, while the euro stood tall after surging on upbeat euro zone inflation data and hopes that Greece will reach a deal with its creditors. * The U.S. dollar was broadly lower on Wednesday as hopes for progress in Greek debt talks and a huge spike in European yields combined to give the euro its biggest gain in three months. * Crude oil prices fell in early Asian trading on Wednesday as oversupply weighed on markets, with OPEC not expected to announce a production cut at its meeting on Friday. * U.S. long-dated Treasury debt yields rose to two-week highs on Tuesday, drawing support from a rise in European yields after news inflation in the euro zone was picking up and optimism about Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,188.38 (down 2.37 pct) * NSE index 8,236.45 (down 2.34 pct) * Rupee 63.82/83 per dollar (63.72/73) * 10-year bond yield 7.93 pct (7.82 pct) * New 10-yr bond yield 7.72 pct (7.64 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.20 pct (7.10 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.53 pct (7.47 pct) * Call money 6.25/6.30 pct (6.80/6.85 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * State Bank of India (SBI) SBI.NS, the nation's top lender by assets, said on Tuesday it would cut its base lending rate by 15 basis points to 9.7 percent effective June 8 after the central bank cut its key policy rate for the third time this year. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) June 2* -$93.10 mln Month-to-date** $383.29 mln Year-to-date** $7.25 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 2 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* June 2 $23.82 mln Month-to-date $40.77 mln Year-to-date $7.62 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 2 on NSDL's website, NewsRise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 2 Foreign Banks -26.15 bln Public Sector Banks 47.04 bln Private Sector Banks -30.06 bln Mutual Funds 12.80 bln Others 25.61 bln Primary Dealers -29.24 bln INFLOWS ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Jun 03 90.84 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.47%, 2017 Interest Jun 03 254.10 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Jun 03 212.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2017 Interest Jun 03 1656.38 (3 States) 7.28% 2019 Interest Jun 03 19292.00 ============================================================= ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE Treasury bills 150 June 3 Dated bonds 160 June 5 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON JUNE 2 * India cbank says repo bids fall to 44.08 bln rupees * India cbank says banks' cash balances at 3.64 trln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 59.01 bln rupees ($1 = 63.7908 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)