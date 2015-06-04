GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * The euro continued riding high on Thursday thanks to a spike in euro zone debt yields, while Asian stocks rose on hopes that Greece could be inching closer to a deal that would save it from default. * The euro held on to solid gains early on Thursday, having extended its rally for a second day in tandem with a spike in German yields after the head of European Central Bank played down the impact of higher market rates. * Oil prices edged up on Thursday as strong global fuel demand and a sliding dollar overshadowed a large crude glut that had helped pull down the market by 3 percent in the previous session. * U.S. Treasury debt yields hit seven-month highs on Wednesday, bolstered by a solid U.S. private sector employment report for May and gains in German bond yields after the European Central Bank raised its inflation forecast for this year. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,837.20 (down 1.29 pct) * NSE index 8,135.10 (down 1.23 pct) * Rupee 63.8950/9050 per dollar (63.82/83) * 10-year bond yield 7.95 pct (7.93 pct) * New 10-yr bond yield 7.74 pct (7.72 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.24 pct (7.20 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.54 pct (7.53 pct) * Call money 6.25/6.30 pct (unchanged) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India could allow its currency to become fully convertible in about 5-10 years, Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said in an interview published on financial newspaper Mint's website late on Wednesday. KEY DEALS * Indian telecom company Bharti Airtel attracted a $2 billion book from 160 accounts for its $1 billion offering of 10-year senior unsecured bonds. Pricing was set at a yield of 210 bps over US Treasuries, 10 bps inside initial guidance of T+220bp area. The bonds are expected to be rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB-, the same as the issuer. * Steel Authority of India Ltd. will likely set a coupon of 8.35 percent on its issuance of bonds maturing in three years, five merchant bankers told Newsrise on Wednesday. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) June 3* -$113.93 mln Month-to-date** $277.86 mln Year-to-date** $7.15 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 3 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* June 3 -$87.64 mln Month-to-date -$46.87 mln Year-to-date $7.54 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 3 on NSDL's website, NewsRise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 3 Foreign Banks -25.97 bln Public Sector Banks 45.52 bln Private Sector Banks 6.03 bln Mutual Funds 2.05 bln Others -8.20 bln Primary Dealers -19.43 bln INFLOWS ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ SDL 09.32%, 2023 Interest Jun 04 139.80 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 09.33%, 2023 Interest Jun 04 233.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.35%, 2023 Interest Jun 04 392.70 (3 States) SDL 09.37%, 2023 Interest Jun 04 2469.00 (6 States) SDL 09.38%, 2023 Interest Jun 04 703.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest Jun 04 1784.10 (2 States) 5.59% 2016 Interest Jun 04 1677.00 6.13% 2028 Interest Jun 04 3371.50 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 04 105438.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 04 60020.00 ============================================================= For the full table of June inflows, see: ============================================================= ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE Dated bonds 160 June 5 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON JUNE 3 * India cbank says repo bids fall to 31.75 bln rupees * India cbank says banks' cash balances rise to 3.71 trln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 59.01 bln rupees ($1 = 63.9 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)