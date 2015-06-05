GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares were mostly lower on Friday while bonds snapped a vicious losing streak and the euro retreated as investors braced for U.S. jobs data and another day of drama over Greece. * The euro pulled away from a more than two-week high against the dollar on Friday after German yields came off recent highs and investors fretted over Greece's debt crisis as they awaited the U.S. non-farm payrolls report later in the session. * Oil markets moved sideways in cautious trading early on Friday ahead of an OPEC decision likely to keep the market oversupplied and setting aside warnings of a second lurch lower in prices as some members like Iraq and Iran look to ramp up exports. * U.S. long-term Treasury debt yields on Thursday dropped from eight-month peaks in line with a pullback in German bond yields in what market participants described as a technically driven rally in prices. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,813.42 (down 0.09 pct) * NSE index 8,130.65 (down 0.05 pct) * Rupee 64.00/01 per dollar (63.8950/9050) * 10-year bond yield 8.01 pct (7.95 pct) * New 10-yr bond yield 7.80 pct (7.74 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.31 pct (7.24 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.57 pct (7.54 pct) * Call money 7.25/7.30 pct (6.25/6.30 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Food group Nestle has withdrawn Maggi noodles from sale in India due to "an environment of confusion for consumers", following a food scare sparked by reports of excess lead in some packets of the popular instant snack. * India's central bank has been gently nudging the rupee lower against the dollar, seeking to align it with trading partners' weaker currencies, and reduce exporters' suffering. * India's government is set to overhaul annual targets for public sector lenders this month, ending a focus on size that has long encouraged banks to inflate their loans and deposits at the year-end to hit growth objectives. * India's finance minister on Thursday dismissed fears of the first drought in six years, just days after the weather office downgraded the forecast for monsoon rains this summer. KEY DEALS * State-owned Power Grid Corp of India has called for bids for its plan to raise 10 billion rupees ($156 million) from the sale of 5-year bonds through two subsidiaries. Bids for the offerings need to be submitted before or at 12 noon on Monday, India time. Pay-in is set for May 10. * State Bank of India, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB-, is planning a return to the US dollar bond market soon. The lender is likely to mandate six to seven banks on a potential offering next week, sources aware of the situation told IFR. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India central bank to release weekly foreign exchange reserves data at 1130 GMT. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) June 4* -$80.00 mln Month-to-date** $165.52 mln Year-to-date** $7.04 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 4 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * June 4 -$332.19 mln Month-to-date -$379.06 mln Year-to-date $7.20 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 4, on NSDL's website, NewsRise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 4 Foreign Banks -23.24 bln Public Sector Banks 48.22 bln Private Sector Banks -19.84 bln Mutual Funds -7.00 bln Others 2.40 bln Primary Dealers -0.54 bln INFLOWS ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ SDL 07.62%, 2023 Interest Jun 05 609.60 (2 States) SDL 07.63%, 2023 Interest Jun 05 839.30 (3 States) SDL 08.84%, 2017 Interest Jun 05 442.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Jun 05 244.20 (HARYANA) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Jun 05 511.18 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Jun 05 44.50 (TRIPURA) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Jun 05 334.13 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Jun 05 66.98 (UTTARAKHAND) 1.44% IIGS 2023 Interest Jun 05 468.00 8.97% 2030 Interest Jun 05 40365.00 SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest Jun 06 332.25 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.87%, 2022 Interest Jun 06 722.91 (3 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Jun 06 666.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Jun 06 55.63 ============================================================= For the full table of June inflows, see: ============================================================= ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE Dated bonds 160 June 5 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON JUNE 4 * India cbank says repo bids fall to 20.67 bln rupees * India cbank says banks' cash balances fall to 3.69 trln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 55.56 bln rupees ($1 = 64 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)