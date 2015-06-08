GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * An index of Asian shares slipped on Monday, while the dollar stuck close to a 13-year high against the yen hit after upbeat U.S. employment data raised bets that the U.S. central bank would raise interest rates as early as September. * The dollar held firm in early Asia on Monday, trading near 13-year highs against the yen after strong U.S. employment data bolstered expectations for an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve before year-end. * Crude oil prices fell on Monday as markets were expected to be increasingly oversupplied following OPEC's decision to keep its production targets unchanged. * U.S. benchmark Treasury debt yields on Friday posted their best weekly performance in two years after data showed the world's largest economy created more jobs than expected last month, bolstering prospects for a Federal Reserve interest rate hike in September. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,768.49 (down 0.17 pct) * NSE index 8,114.70 (down 0.20 pct) * Rupee 63.75/76 per dollar (64.00/01) * 10-year bond yield 7.98 pct (8.01 pct) * New 10-yr bond yield 7.79 pct (7.80 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.28 pct (7.31 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.56 pct (7.57 pct) * Call money 8.00/8.05 pct (7.25/7.30 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India central bank to release current account data for the year along with quarterly numbers for current account, balance of payments and capital flows. * India due to release trade data for May between June 8 and June 19. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) June 5* -$86.21 mln Month-to-date** $259.40 mln Year-to-date** $7.13 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 5 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * June 5 -$19.14 mln Month-to-date -$398.20 mln Year-to-date $7.18 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 5, on NSDL's website, NewsRise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 5 Foreign Banks -6.43 bln Public Sector Banks 3.90 bln Private Sector Banks -0.72 bln Mutual Funds 18.06 bln Others 6.33 bln Primary Dealers -21.14 bln INFLOWS ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest Jun 08 421.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Jun 08 833.45 (3 States) SDL 08.59%, 2021 Interest Jun 08 429.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Jun 08 1354.50 (3 States) SDL 08.61%, 2021 Interest Jun 08 301.35 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 09.02%, 2021 Interest Jun 08 721.60 (3 States) SDL 09.03%, 2021 Interest Jun 08 361.20 (KERALA) SDL 09.04%, 2021 Interest Jun 08 565.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.05%, 2021 Interest Jun 08 67.88 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 09.06%, 2021 Interest Jun 08 226.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 8.33% 2036 Interest Jun 08 35819.00 6.49% 2015 Redemption Jun 08 372766.59 ============================================================= For the full table of June inflows, see: ============================================================= ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE Treasury bills 150 June 10 Dated bonds 160 June 12 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON JUNE 5 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all five bids for 20.52 billion rupees ($320.98 million) at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * India cbank says banks' cash balances at 3.69 trln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 55.56 bln rupees ($1 = 64 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)