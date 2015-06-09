GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asia shares were subdued on Tuesday while the dollar relapsed as investors raced to book profits on its post-payroll gains despite all the talk of a U.S. rate rise as early as September. * The dollar struggled to regain its footing on Tuesday, drooping against a basket of currencies after a sharp drop against the euro on solid German data and higher Bund yields. * Oil prices edged up on Tuesday on hopes of more economic stimulus in China after disappointing data from the world's No.2 economy. * Yields on U.S. Treasury debt ended mostly lower on Monday with benchmark yields retreating from seven-month highs as concerns about Greece and its ability to avert default renewed demand from investors for lower-risk government debt. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,523.09 (down 0.92 pct) * NSE index 8,044.15 (down 0.87 pct) * Rupee 64.08/09 per dollar (63.75/76) * 10-year bond yield 7.80 pct (7.79 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.28 pct (flat) * 1-year OIS rate 7.56 pct (flat) * Call money 8.10/8.15 pct (8.00/8.05 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India is expected to release trade data for May between June 8-June 19. There is no fixed time or date for the data release. * India's central bank is due to release the current account data for January-March sometime this week. OVERNIGHT NEWS * The Reserve Bank of India said banks that decide to recast a company's debt under the so-called "strategic debt restructuring" (SDR) scheme must hold 51 percent or more of the equity after the debt-for-share conversion. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) June 8* $116.85 mln Month-to-date** $184.41 mln Year-to-date** $7.06 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 8 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * June 8 -$200.22 mln Month-to-date -$598.42 mln Year-to-date $6.98 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 8, on NSDL's website, NewsRise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 8 Foreign Banks -3.96 bln Public Sector Banks 11.45 bln Private Sector Banks -0.27 bln Mutual Funds -10.66 bln Others 4.49 bln Primary Dealers -1.04 bln INFLOWS ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest Jun 09 734.11 (2 States) SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest Jun 09 40.50 (TRIPURA) SDL 08.11%, 2020 Interest Jun 09 608.25 (2 States) SDL 08.26%, 2019 Interest Jun 09 949.90 (5 States) SDL 08.27%, 2019 Interest Jun 09 413.50 (HARYANA) SDL 08.30%, 2019 Interest Jun 09 207.50 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.32%, 2019 Interest Jun 09 648.96 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.35%, 2019 Interest Jun 09 253.50 (BIHAR) 8.27% 2020 Interest Jun 09 30185.50 SDL 08.16%, 2024 Interest Jun 10 938.40 (3 States) SDL 08.17%, 2024 Interest Jun 10 817.00 (2 States) SDL 08.18%, 2024 Interest Jun 10 1124.75 (2 States) SDL 08.19%, 2024 Interest Jun 10 40.95 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.20%, 2024 Interest Jun 10 32.80 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.24%, 2020 Interest Jun 10 494.40 (TAMIL NADU) 8.12% 2020 Interest Jun 10 30856.00 ============================================================= For the full table of June inflows, see: ============================================================= ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE Treasury bills 150 June 10 Dated bonds 150 June 12 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON JUNE 8 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 19 bids for 66.38 billion rupees ($1.04 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI flat at 53.91 bln rupees * India cbank says banks' cash balances fall to 3.55 trln rupees ($1 = 64.10 Indian Rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)